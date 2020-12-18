On the cusp of passage after two years of preparation, Keene’s sweeping energy plan hit a roadblock Thursday night after some councilors received calls from concerned community members.
In a 13-2 vote, the council opted to send the draft back to the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee to address concerns about the plan’s potential consequences.
Earlier this month, the city’s Energy and Climate Committee voted to send the draft to the council’s PLD committee. That committee then voted unanimously to recommend that the full council adopt the plan, which aims to have the city transition to 100 percent renewable sources for all electricity by 2030 and for all heating and transportation energy by 2050.
These targets stem from a non-binding resolution the council passed in January 2019. The goals apply to all residents and businesses, as well as city government.
While the climate committee had hoped the plan would be adopted before the end of the year, councilors voted to hold off on final approval Thursday after Councilor Mitch Greenwald said some people have taken issue with one element of the plan.
“I have received comments from members of the public, and also from the real estate community, not in opposition to the overall motion, but in the area regarding the home energy labeling program,” Greenwald said, of a provision of the plan that calls for energy efficiency disclosures in home sales. “I think there’s a lot of confusion and a bit of misinformation maybe about it. So instead of pushing through something that maybe is going to create some anxiety amongst people, I think it’s appropriate to bring it back to committee.”
Greenwald, who is in the real estate business himself, said the concerns he’s heard centered around whether the plan would have unintended consequences. Questions included how the labeling program would affect homeowners, whether operators of low-income housing might have to raise rents to accommodate energy efficiency projects, and other potential implications, he said.
Councilor Terry Clark argued that the home energy labeling program would be voluntary and because of that, he didn’t think any additional discussion was needed. He and Councilor Raleigh Ormerod both voted against the motion to send the plan back to the PLD committee.
“I know there’s a lot of people out there who don’t feel as though we ought to be going toward this 2030/2050 goal for energy efficiency, I just happen to disagree,” Clark said. “I don’t know what two weeks is going to do. Because all you have to do is explain to them that this is voluntary and this is only for new construction and we’re just going to be asking people to monitor.”
Clark’s description of the program doesn’t align with how it’s laid out in the draft of the energy plan that was sent to the council. The plan states that a home energy labeling program would “require energy efficiency disclosure for existing and new residential properties at the time a property is listed for rent or sale.”
Clark said Friday morning he was not aware of the labeling requirement and acknowledged his comments during the meeting were inaccurate.
Other councilors expressed support for the existing plan, but said they had no problem sending it back to the PLD committee for further discussion. Councilor Bettina Chadbourne noted that Thursday’s agenda was rather long, and the energy plan was the only thing she had heard concerns about from constituents.
The PLD committee will pick the discussion up at its next meeting in January.
In other news:
The City Council voted to allow the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. to retain $10,000 that had been earmarked for the city from a release agreement stemming from the Cheshire County Courthouse construction project. The city had issued a $1.6 million loan toward the project, but when an unexpected yield maintenance fee was implemented, the city paid off half of the remainder of the loan — $188,637.50 — with Cheshire County contributing the other half. As a result of the agreement with a law firm that worked with MEDC to navigate the New Markets Tax Credit process, the city was set to receive $10,000, the county $10,000 and MEDC $5,000. But MEDC has been facing some financial challenges and asked for the $10,000 from the city and also $10,000 from the county, which County Administrator Chris Coates said commissioners have approved. MEDC’s request for the city’s portion was unanimously recommended by the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee last week. The council voted 13-2 to approve it Thursday night, with Councilors Randy Filiault and Catherine Workman opposed.
The council voted unanimously to hire a design firm to assess the West Keene Fire Station on Hastings Avenue. The property is not up to the standards a fire station ought to be operating at, and the city is looking to see if renovation or reconstruction would be the most effective solution, according to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon. The design services are not to exceed $20,000.
The council voted unanimously to lower the speed limit on Eastern Avenue from 30 to 25 mph. Traffic studies conducted by the city showed there had been an increase in traffic speed on Eastern Avenue over the data the city collected in 2016, leading to the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee’s recommendation to lower the speed limit.