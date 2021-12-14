Caring for 21 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, nine in the intensive care unit and on ventilators, staff at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene struggle with the reality that many people do not take adequate precautions against the disease.
“Despite the fact that they are struggling day to day, I think they struggle more because they really were hoping the community would do more to protect itself,” hospital President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said in an interview.
“They don’t like seeing 40-year-olds get sick and die. It’s just not supposed to happen.”
He and Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at the hospital, said most of the COVID-19 patients they see and the vast majority of those with very serious complications have not been vaccinated.
“We know masks work,” Khole said. “Wash your hands. Stay at home when you’re sick, maintain physical distancing. I think the most important thing right now is we have plenty of vaccine available. This was not the case nine or 10 months ago. Get vaccinated. If you’re eligible, get boostered.”
Khole said there’s no sign that the state’s COVID-19 surge, which began when the weather turned cold, will be easing any time soon.
From Dec. 3 to 9, the latest data available from the hospital, Cheshire Medical reported a positive COVID-19 test rate of 21 percent, up from 20.1 percent in the prior week and 19 percent in the week before that.
Caruso said the surge is compounded by a generalized shortage of health care employees throughout the state and the country.
Gov. Chris Sununu spoke last week about working to streamline licensing requirements to bring more nurses into medical facilities, but Caruso said there simply are not enough prospective nurses looking to work in New Hampshire for licensure reform to make a difference.
He also said the medical center is not yet seeing any help from other initiatives announced by the governor such as bringing some National Guard troops and paramedics into hospitals, creating “strike teams” of medical professionals to boost capacity at long-term care facilities or guaranteeing payment to these facilities for patients waiting to qualify for Medicaid.
A state COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed that only 3.3 percent of staffed intensive care unit beds are available in the state, while 12.1 percent of staffed hospital beds are available.
Caruso put it succinctly: "There continue to be no available beds in the state or region."
On Tuesday, the state reported 825 new positive test results, 8,615 known current cases, 472 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,810.