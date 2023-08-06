PETERBOROUGH — Putnam Park was buzzing this past weekend with live music, patriotic décor and more than 80 people congregating for a festival of democracy honoring the late political activist Doris "Granny D" Haddock.
Saturday's celebration followed the 14th annual Granny D Memorial Walk, in which participants walked 6.2 miles from where Granny D lived on Cobb Meadow Road in Dublin to Peterborough's Putnam Park on Grove Street.
Granny D is known for walking 3,200 miles from Pasadena, Calif., all the way to Washington D.C., a 14-month effort she undertook beginning on Jan. 1, 1999, at the age of 89, according to the Historical Society of Cheshire County. During this time, she advocated for campaign finance reform and cutting down the influence that money played in American politics.
The festival was hosted by Open Democracy, a New Hampshire non-profit founded by Granny D in 2009. Kate Coon, co-chair of the organization's board of directors, said that Saturday morning's six mile walk from Dublin to Peterborough is meant to honor the lengthy trek made by Granny D more than 20 years ago.
"She thought campaign finance reform was critical, getting big money out of politics," Coon said. More than just to honor Granny D, Coon added that the Democracy Festival's purpose is to encourage people to exercise their right to vote.
"Democracy is for all of us. A healthy, practicing democracy is something we all need. We all have a part in it," she said. "We definitely don't want a democracy that is bought and sold to the highest bidder."
Attendees were met with complimentary food, refreshments and even Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream. People held signs encouraging others to engage in politics and vote, while many other signs were lined up on the side in writing of red, blue and black.
A handful of speakers were also present, calling on those in the audience to continue Granny D's fight for campaign finance reform. Among them was Larry Lessig, a law professor at Harvard Law School.
"We must do more to bring more people around to recognize that this reform has to happen first," he said, telling everyone to spread the word. "Next year I want to see you with your 29 best friends so that we have the numbers we need to make this revolution happen."
To stunt the influence of big money in politics, Open Democracy supports voter-owned elections, in which voters would be given $100 to support candidates of their choice. According to the organization's website, participating candidates would be required to publicly disclose their donors online and agree to not accept donations from individuals outside of New Hampshire and groups such as corporations and unions would be barred from funding political campaigns.
Rep. Jonah Wheeler, who represents Hillsborough County House District 33 covering Peterborough and Sharon, called the system of privately funded elections a threat to democracy and told attendees to participate in elections to help stop it.
"When it comes to the local races we can elect people who will go to the local offices and fight as hard as they can against the corporate and business interests which are trying to sell us out," he said. "Enough is enough."
