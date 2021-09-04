Age: 42
Hometown: Born and raised in Wolfeboro. Keene resident since 1997
Family: Wife Deanna Zilske, principal of Keene Middle School
Occupation: Performing Arts Chair, Vermont Academy, Saxton’s River. Director of both the Keene Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble at Keene State College. Professional bassist in a variety of jazz bands that perform throughout New England
Education: Two bachelor’s degrees from Keene State College, in music education and music theory. Master’s degree in jazz studies, Rowan University, N.J.
Avocation outside music: Cooking and gardening. “That comes from my mother, Carol. I experiment in all styles. It’s a lot like music, some people compare it to jazz because you’re always riffing with terms you already understand.”