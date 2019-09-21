Name: Richard F. French II
Age: 56
Hometown: Grew up in Manchester, Vt.; lives in Spofford
Family: Wife, Christy Bonneau; son, Zazo Bonneau-French, 14
Occupation: Owner of The Works Café
Education: Burr and Burton High School (now Burr and Burton Academy) in Manchester, Vt.; received a bachelor’s degree in international business with a minor in French from the University of Vermont in Burlington
Question: With your stores so spread out, how many miles do you drive?
Answer: “A light year for me is usually 35,000, and a heavy one is 50,000.”
Question: Do you get a full night’s sleep?
Answer: “Yeah, I’m a great sleeper, great dreamer. … I’m up at 5, but I’m in bed by 9 after playing a serious game of Up and Down the River.”