Age: 59
Hometown: Born and raised in Barre, Vt.; Keene resident since 1985.
Occupation: Co-owner with her husband of Ready 4 Kits, of Keene, which sells first-aid supplies and specialized advertising products. Vice president of local chapter of St. Vincent de Paul Society, part of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Keene.
Education: Associate’s degree, Medical Management, Claremont Voc-Tech, now part of River Valley Community College system.
Family: Husband Tom Migneault; daughters Erika Migneault, a nurse at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene, and Brittany Migneault, owner of The Bread Shed. Both live in Keene.