Age: 53
Hometown: Milford; Keene resident since 2009
Family: Husband, Chris Brehme, assistant geography professor at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine; daughter Sage, 22; son Zeb, 19
Occupation: Florist and owner of Catbird Flower Farm in Keene; painter. Previously owned Monadnock Art Parties in Keene, an interactive arts workshop provider
Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration from Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston
On making her flower arrangements:
“To me, it’s like painting, because you’re dealing with color and texture and pattern and size and shape. That’s my favorite part of it, is putting the bouquets together. And I always try to have something fragrant in there. Some of the flowers are fragrant, but then I use a lot of fresh herbs — I put fresh mint or rose-scented geranium leaves. So it’s like a full sensory experience for people.”