Name: Kathy and Tom Forest
Age: 70 (Kathy) and 72 (Tom)
Hometown: Both born and raised in Concord; Swanzey residents since 1991
Family: Son Jason Forest of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.; daughter Sarah Ritter of Winchester, Va.
Occupation: Tom is owner of Forest Designs in Swanzey. Kathy is a retired nurse.
Education: Tom has an associate’s degree in soil science from the University of New Hampshire and a Bachelor of Science in soil science from Utah State University. Kathy has a degree as a registered nurse from N.H. Technical Institute.
Question: Tell us a little about your parents.
Answer: Kathy: “My father, Harold, was a mechanic. He’d learned the trade in the Navy in World War II. My mother, Dorothy, worked at a dress shop for 30-plus years.” Tom: “My father, Al, was a salesman. My mother’s name was Neva.”