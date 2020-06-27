Name: James Vander Hooven, 49
Hometown: Born and raised in Maumee, Ohio; Keene resident since 2015.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, English, Ohio State University; Master of Arts, American Studies, University of Wyoming; Doctor of Education, Higher Education Leadership, University of Maine, Orono.
Family: Wife Jennie Vander Hoover; children Jude, 12, Jonah, 10, Josephine 7.
Occupation: President, Mount Wachusett Community College in Massachusetts; former vice president for enrollment management, Landmark College in Putney, Vt.; former president of Tohono O’odham Community College in Arizona.
Hobbies: Inveterate reader of history, especially biographies of United States presidents. Hockey player, part of the senior team at the Keene Ice Arena.
Question: You and your family love the outdoors. Do you have a favorite place to go?
Answer: “I can’t say enough about the trails at the Colony Nature Preserve. It’s steep enough, short enough, and you get a great view of Keene.” (It is located off Daniels Hill Road in Keene).