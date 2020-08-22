Age: 51
Hometown: Born in Concord and raised in Allenstown; Keene resident from 1991 to 1996 and 2002 to 2007; current resident of New York City
Family: Father, Barry, of Allenstown; brothers Greg, of Chichester, Kurt, of Keene and Drew, of Manchester
Occupation: Freelance film and video editor with more than 50 broadcast credits, including the recent Netflix documentary series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich”
Education: Bachelor of Arts in film production from Keene State College, class of 1996
Question: Why did you decide on a career in film and television editing?
Answer: “There’s something about the process of editing that I just find really satisfying. It’s mostly problem-solving. You’ve got a vision that comes from a director or a creator, writer, what have you, and you’ve got all these elements — you’ve got picture, you’ve got some music, you’ve got dialogue, some sound effects — and you have to figure out a way to make the vision happen with the materials at your disposal. And there’s something really kind of meditative and rewarding about it. It’s all a mess when you start, and you just keep whittling away at it until suddenly, there’s the show, there’s the thing that everybody had visualized months earlier. It’s suddenly there in front of you.”
Question: What is it like for you to see some of the students you taught at Keene State working in the entertainment industry now?
Answer: “It is hard to describe how happy it makes me, and how proud I am of those students. ... As much as those years felt like a little bit of a detour from my career path, when I run into a former student that’s working as an editor now, it helps me understand that there was a good reason why I was there, and it meant something to at least a handful students, and I had a positive impact on their lives. So, it’s satisfying, and rewarding, and I couldn’t be happier whenever I hear from one of those guys, or when I run into one of those guys.”