Name: Frankie Brackley-Tolman
Hometown: Born in Malden, Mass., and raised in Topsfield, on the North Shore; Nelson resident since 1990
Family: Husband, Harvey Tolman; daughters Suzanne Englen of Florida and Jennifer Rousseau of Nelson; son Robbie Rousseau of Newburyport, Mass.
Occupation: Artist; owner of Amethyst Studio and Gallery in Nelson
Education: Bachelor of Arts in biology from Keene State College; Master of Science in botany from the University of New Hampshire
Side note: Brackley-Tolman will tell a story based on her memoir work at the third annual Dublin Story Hour, Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 to 10 p.m., at the Dublin Community Center at 1123 Main St. The story hour features “storytellers telling amazing, surprising, humorous and/or historic true stories from their own lives” as a benefit for the center, according to publicity material. Besides Brackley-Tolman, other storytellers to be featured are Nancy Cayford, Tim Clark, Traceymay Kalvaitis with Rimai Kalvaitis, Phil McFarland, Paul Tuller, Volkert Volkersz, and David and Olivia Wolpe.