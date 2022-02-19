Hometown: Born and raised in Marlow; now lives in Sullivan
Family: Husband, J.R. Guyette, a chemist at Polyonics in Westmoreland and a Sullivan Fire Department captain; four tabby cats, Moxie, Angler, Brookie and Dwight; parents Lisa and Robert Boucher of Marlow; grandfather Don Elliott of Marlow
Occupation: Environmental services manager at Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene; volunteer firefighter and emergency medical responder in Sullivan. Previously worked as a paraprofessional at James Faulkner Elementary School in Stoddard and as a licensed nursing assistant in multiple Keene assisted-living homes.
Education: Keene High School, Class of 2009; attended River Valley Community College in Keene and Keene State College; licensed nursing assistant
Question: You’ve spent so much of your life in the Monadnock Region. What do you love about the area?
Answer: “I just really love New Hampshire. I think that there’s a lot that is here that I look forward to doing, whether it’s being on the water or hiking or hunting, fishing — all that stuff. I’m thankful that I don’t have to go far to do what I love. We go to the North Country a lot — my family has a camp up there — and absolutely love that area for four-wheeling and stuff. That’s just sort of like a good getaway, even with friends. We don’t go far, but we don’t have to go far to have a good adventure.”