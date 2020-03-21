Name: David A. Whipple
Age: 55
Hometown: Born in Keene; raised in West Swanzey, where he lives
Family: Wife, Renee Whipple; sons Danny Whipple, 25, and Joshua Whipple, 28; stepson Joshua Draper, 22; parents Lena and David H. Whipple
Occupation: Lieutenant with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid dispatch in Keene
Education: Monadnock Regional High School
Hobbies: Reading, photography, geocaching, camping, local history, and hiking, “or more appropriately, wandering in the woods. I may start off hiking, but oftentimes I end up off trail looking at stone walls, or cellar holes. Oftentimes, I end up trying to research what I’ve found.”