Age: 91
Hometown: Born and raised in Keene; lives there today
Occupation: Retired. Former employee of American Optical in Keene and housepainter. Also served in the U.S. Navy, 1947-1952, as an electrician’s mate on two aircraft carriers, the USS Kearsarge and USS Block Island.
Family: Wife, Alene (deceased); sons Marshall Hall of Maynard, Mass., Barry Hall of Swanzey, Cullen Hall of Winchester and Darren Hall of Keene; daughter Julene Gilmore of Swanzey
Question: You’re an avid antique bottle collector. Where does one find old bottles?
Answer: Auctions, tag sales, old houses and in old privies, people used to throw bottles in them. Also, behind stone walls, where people used to throw trash.