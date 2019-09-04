Vermont State Police arrested a Brattleboro man Thursday after an alleged assault in Dummerston, Vt.
Devan Calabrese, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violation of conditions of release, according to a news release issued Saturday by Vermont State Police.
Police responded to the reported assault on East-West Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the release, which does not further describe the circumstances of the alleged assault.
The trooper who worked the case was not available for comment Wednesday morning.
Calabrese was held for lack of bail pending an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.