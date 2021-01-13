Ashuelot Valley Academy, a special-education school in Keene, transitioned to remote learning Tuesday after someone at the school tested positive for COVID-19 the day before, according to a school official.
John Fulp, superintendent of Plymouth-based Mount Prospect Academy Inc., which oversees the school, declined to say whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive for the viral respiratory illness, citing privacy concerns. He said the person has reported only mild symptoms.
“Out of an abundance of caution the leadership teams of MPA and AVA have decided to move the school into full remote learning and service provision, to continue to work with [the Division of Public Health Services], conduct further deep cleaning of the school, and all while not missing a beat with making sure our students have access to their education,” Fulp said in an email Tuesday night.
Ashuelot Valley Academy, in the former Keene Middle School building at 31 Washington St., has 30 students in grades 5 through 12, Fulp said. The school serves students who require more services than public schools can provide, such as those with behavioral issues or who are on the autism spectrum.
Before moving to fully remote learning, it had offered in-person, hybrid and remote instruction this year, based on students’ needs and the preferences of their families, according to Fulp.
After learning of the coronavirus case, the school immediately contacted the state health department, which is conducting contact tracing, he said. The school is still working with the health department to determine how many people were in close contact with the infected person before determining when in-person classes will resume.
“We have kept families, caregivers and sending school districts notified along the way,” Fulp said. “In the meantime, we will continue to be diligent in all preventative measures, and upon return to in person education we will continue to practice donning of PPE, hand washing, sanitizing, and screening procedures.”