Ashuelot Valley Academy in Keene celebrated its second graduating class Friday during a commencement ceremony at the Elks Lodge on Roxbury Street. The five graduates and their families then shared a prime-rib meal. Part of Mount Prospect Academy Inc., Ashuelot Valley Academy is a co-ed day school that serves students in 5th through 12th grades. It’s in the former Keene Middle School building on Washington Street.
The following information on the graduates was submitted by the school:
Joshua Thieme of Keene graduates at the top of his class with a 3.38 GPA. He looks forward to honing his skills in the gaming industry and putting his most admirable attribute as a great competitor to good use in the future.
Raymond Supernor of Marlow is another graduate of mention for his tenacity and intrinsic motivation to graduate early. He used his off-time admirably to help out his community both outside the school, performing community service, and inside his school community through peer mentorship.
Taylor Barrett of Troy has also risen to the enormous challenge of completing his academic career at AVA. He graduates with a lasting impact on his school by advocating to integrate an outstanding blacksmithing program provided by Greenfield Forge in Milford, based on his personal interest in the field.
Gabriel Oakes of Keene graduates AVA with a smile and humor like no other. He found a passion for cooking while at AVA and no doubt will take his strong background with him as his future may lead into the food industry.
Hayden Mathews of Winchester graduates AVA with a colorful future in art and design. His time at AVA has left the academic community with the inclination that he will use his many skills to seek out and obtain a future within the business world.