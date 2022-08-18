Classical musicians typically heard on the world’s leading stages are slated to perform in the Monadnock Region in coming months.
For its 2022-23 season starting in September, Ashuelot Concerts has invited renowned musicians to perform in its new International Chamber Music Series, according to a news release from the Keene nonprofit.
Alan Zuckerman, board secretary, said that in previous years, most of the season’s concerts would be in Keene, but this year the group plans to expand to other nearby communities.
Ashuelot Concerts, founded in 2017 by British musicians Louisa Stonehill and Nicholas Burns, brings classical-music performances to concert venues and schools in the Monadnock Region.
Per the news release, this season’s musical programs include violin sonatas, string quartets, and piano trios, quartets and quintets across 14 concerts between three venues scheduled through June 2023.
Big-name performers include the United Kingdom-based Doric String Quartet; Guy Johnston, a British cellist; and Masumi Per Rostad, a Grammy award-winning Japanese-Norwegian violist.
Six concerts are scheduled for Stonewall Farm in Keene, five at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey and three at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole.
Ashuelot Concerts has also partnered with 32 schools in the region to bring live performances right to the classroom, connecting children in grades K-12 with top musicians from different backgrounds and nationalities.
Zuckerman said the school performances will occur a couple of days before the concerts and will include excerpts of those productions.
The first concert for the upcoming season is scheduled for Sept. 2 at Stonewall Farm, and will feature a program of piano quartets, in which a pianist is grouped with a trio of other musicians, usually playing string instruments. Tickets for the concerts can be purchased on the organization’s website.
“This year is the most extensive program we’ve had,” Zuckerman said. “This will be top music that normally you’d have to go to Boston or New York to hear.”
