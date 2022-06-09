We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Rindge Memorial and Jaffrey Grade schools will have a new assistant principal this July, and she's no stranger to the district.
Ashley Flamino, Title I teacher at Jaffrey Grade School, has worked in the district for 14 years, both as a Title I teacher and a classroom teacher, according to a news release from the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District Wednesday announcing her appointment. In her new role, she succeeds Nicola Fraley, who will become Rindge Memorial School's new principal.
“I am excited to see education through a new lens,” Flamino said in the news release. “One great joy that I have had thus far is talking and collaborating with colleagues. We have so much talent at the elementary schools, and I am eager to support my colleagues, as well as our learners and their families along their elementary school journey.”
Already holding bachelor's degrees in elementary education and sociology, Flamino is poised to receive a master's in educational leadership in August, the release says. She participated in the district's inaugural Leadership Academy, an initiative done in partnership between the district and Keene State College to develop educational leadership. She's also been involved in many district committees and initiatives, the release notes.
“Ashley is a passionate, skilled educator who has an exciting vision for our two elementary schools,” Superintendent Reuben Duncan said in the release. “Her collaborative nature makes her the perfect fit for the shared assistant principal position. I look forward to seeing her grow in this new role.”