New Hampshire has gone nearly a week since state health officials have announced any additional COVID-19-related deaths, even as the country approaches the grim milestone of 200,000 deaths from the disease.
The state’s official tally — which is currently 438 — last inched up on Tuesday, Sept. 15, when the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced the deaths of two women from Rockingham County. Both were 60 or older.
On Monday, the state agency reported seven more cases of the viral disease. The county of residence of one of those cases was still being determined, but none of the other six were from Cheshire County, Sullivan County or parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 7,952 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 91 percent of whom have recovered. As of Monday morning, 11 people were in hospitals for the virus, of the 726 people known to have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
A total of 288 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. The community of residence of five of them was unknown, but one to four were listed in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Hillsboro, Keene and Winchester.
A daily average of 4,233 tests were reported to the state health department for the week that ended Sunday, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.