It's Halloween, and the numbers are scary.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Saturday afternoon 205 new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the state's positivity rate to 1.6 percent. The state now has 1,338 active cases of COVID-19, and 42 people in the state are currently hospitalized for the disease.
The state health department also announced that another person has died of COVID-19, a female resident of Hillsborough County over age 59. This brings the total number of deaths attributable to the virus to 483 statewide.
The latest update on coronavirus numbers prompted Gov. Chris Sununu to issue a statement about the gravity of the situation.
“The situation here in New Hampshire remains very serious,” Sununu said in a statement released Saturday afternoon, “the data shows that community transmission is increasing, and we expect cases to rise.”
As Granite Staters have attempted to resume some semblance of a normal life, re-opening the economy and schools amid the pandemic, the state has seen a steady uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.
The governor called on residents to remain vigilant. “As we enter these winter months,” he said, “it will be more important than ever to wear your mask, practice social distancing, and maintain proper hand hygiene.”
On Friday, Sununu signed an order extending the state of emergency in New Hampshire another 21 days.
Of the new cases announced Saturday, six are in Cheshire County, five in Sullivan and 27 in Hillsborough outside of Manchester and Nashua.
Cheshire County has 32 active cases, according to state statistics, with nine in Keene, eight in Rindge, seven in Jaffrey, and one to four cases in each of the following towns: Dublin, Harrisville, Hinsdale and Swanzey.
Other area towns with active cases of COVID-19 include Hillsborough with eight, New Ipswich with six, Antrim with five, and Charlestown and Peterborough with one to four each. (The state doesn't provide specific numbers when case counts are under five in a community.)
Hillsborough County remains the hardest hit in the state with 445 active cases as of Saturday's reporting, 215 outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, which have 144 and 86, respectively.
Rockingham County follows with 332 cases. State health officials last week warned residents of potential community exposures at a restaurant in that county. A person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 visited Merrill's Tavern and Stagecoach Grille at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club and may have exposed others to the coronavirus between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26, health officials say.
Numerous other restaurants in the state have been identified as sites of potential COVID-19 exposure, including the Bantam Grill in Peterborough and more recently the Draft Sports Bar and Grill at the Concord Casino.
The state's total number of COVID-19 cases since the tally began in March now stands at 11,084. Since the start of the pandemic, 779 people have been hospitalized for the disease.