In a state with deep roots in manufacturing, the shadow of that industry’s decline looms over many area communities, cast by expansive brick buildings.
These structures were left standing long after the textile milling within them became obsolete. In their heyday, some of these mills employed hundreds and served as the epicenter of their town.
After World War II, though, the demand for clothing declined, according to Alan Rumrill of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. In the decades that followed, companies either shuttered or moved south.
So what do you do with a vacant building complex the size of two, three, four football fields in the middle of town?
The options can seem plentiful: In Keene, a company is morphing a mill into luxury loft apartments. Dreams of a Swanzey mill’s future include a hypothetical brewery with a beer garden.
In Harrisville’s town center, the Cheshire Mills were built as a full-process woolen facility around 1850, with the newest addition constructed 100 years ago. After that company closed in 1970, the complex was home to Filtrine Inc., a New Jersey manufacturer of water filters, until the business moved to Keene in the late ’90s.
Then the Historic Harrisville Society bought the buildings, and after several years of renovations and repairs, converted them into the mill’s third iteration: artist studios and spaces for light manufacturing.
But reviving a structure with centuries of wear and tear isn’t the same as flipping a house. There can be challenges with bringing it up to modern safety standards, and repairs are expensive — windows alone can reach $1 million in some cases, according to a couple of mill owners.
“It’s not for the faint of heart, and you manage your expectations, but you also strive for success,” said Bill Gately, who bought the Homestead Woolen Mill complex in Swanzey this spring.
“But if something happens, and you have to readjust your level of success, well, just do it and move on. These are fluid, dynamic buildings that require a lot of creativity almost every day.”
Keene complex gets another life
In Keene, the Colony Mill on West Street is being reinvented. Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties is converting the inside to accommodate 89 apartment units, with plans to finish by the end of this year.
First built in the mid-1700s, the mill was reconstructed after a couple of fires in the 1800s. During World War II, the Faulkner and Colony mill company reached its peak, employing more than 500 people and producing more than 1.4 million yards of cloth for the Allied countries. But when the market for cloth declined, the mill went out of business in 1953.
For nearly 30 years, it sat untouched, until Emile J. Legere of Spofford bought and redeveloped it in 1983 as the Colony Mill Marketplace, which was home to various eateries and retailers over the years. Legere sold the property in 2003, and the marketplace saw a steady drop in business over the next decade.
In 2014, Brady Sullivan purchased the mill and The Center at Keene, now called The Center at Colony Mill, from the Mayo Group for $4.5 million.
Arthur Sullivan, a principal at the firm, said Brady Sullivan owns about 20 mills in New England that are in different phases, from completion to just starting construction. Along with the Keene renovations, he said the company is currently working on 200 residential units in a mill in Lawrence, Mass., and another 100 apartments in a mill in Allenstown.
“There’s obviously a lot of moving parts in redeveloping these mills. You never know what you’re getting into” until you start demolition, he said.
In most cases, Brady Sullivan guts the mills to bring them “right down to a shell.” In that process, crews can find problems — with drainage, for example, or with the building’s masonry.
At many mills the firm has rehabilitated, Sullivan noted that there wasn’t a parking lot, since they were often built before modern transportation. To meet local requirements, the company has sometimes gotten creative and transformed the first floor into an indoor parking garage.
Redeveloping these mills wouldn’t be possible without historic tax credits, which also stipulate certain mandates regarding the structure’s preservation, he said.
Several factors help determine whether the firm should purchase and invest in a mill, he explained, such as the size of the building, since Brady Sullivan prefers to have a minimum of about 100 units.
“We’ll look at it, lay out the units, look at the size and number of bedrooms,” he said.
The company also does a market study of area rent prices, researches the demand and looks at available tax credits.
And lastly, “we need the blessing of the towns and cities that they want to work with us to get these completed,” he added. “... If the town doesn’t feel comfortable with a redevelopment, we’ll take a pass, because we really do need the town behind us.”
Aside from turning a vacant building into an active site that generates property taxes, Sullivan said the economic impact to the surrounding area is “phenomenal.”
Brady Sullivan’s lofts are targeted toward a “higher-end tenant,” he said. The average rent across all of the company’s properties hovers around $1,900 a month, with the low end at $1,600 and the ceiling around $3,000. Mill apartments are often spacious and include amenities, depending on the building’s size, such as a movie theater, a library, a gym, or a basketball court in an old boiler room.
The tenants’ lifestyle is often well suited for these towns’ economies, too, Sullivan asserted. The majority don’t have children, so the new residents don’t burden the school system, but often spend money locally and dine out frequently.
“Very few people can envision what these mills will look like when we’re done,” Sullivan said. “We can because we do this for a living.”
Mixed-use possibilities in Swanzey
But not every mill’s transformation process is the same. As opposed to the setup at Colony Mill, where Brady Sullivan is handling all of the construction, architecture and building management in-house, Gately will work with several outside partners to renovate the Homestead Woolen Mill complex in Swanzey.
“I have a lot of foresight, but not a lot of delivery, so I know the team has to be built to get these things up and running,” he said.
Gately, of Winchester, Mass., is working with developer David Depree to plan for the Swanzey mill project, but says construction will be outsourced.
Gately’s portfolio includes about 36 buildings in New England, 10 or so of which are mills at various points in renovation.
Bill Hutwelker is a selectman in Swanzey and was also the real estate agent who connected Gately with the mill. He said the hope is to “make sure there’s as little red tape as possible so they can get in there and do what they need to do. … The town is supportive of any legitimate developer developing that building.”
Sitting on the banks of the Ashuelot River in Swanzey’s west village, the oldest building in the complex dates back to 1900, according to online property records. Homestead Woolen Mills was founded in 1911 and made textiles for everything from clothing to sporting goods and employed as many as 350 people at its peak in 1965. The mill shut down in 1985, and the buildings housed various tenants for a while, such as light manufacturers.
In late 2012, the family that owned the property closed the complex for the winter and never reopened it. A Milford couple, Herbert S. and Cheryl T. Hardman, bought it in a 2015 auction for 10,000 and $115,000 in back taxes, and told The Sentinel at the time that they were brainstorming future plans that included senior housing, apartments, shops and restaurants.
But the mill remained vacant.
Last year a man from New York, Angelo Nastovski, announced he was moving a manufacturing business into the mill and hiring 224 people. But those plans never came to fruition, and he left earlier this year.
Gately bought the complex from the Hardmans for $250,000 in March.
Hutwelker envisions a mixed-use space where tenants can live, work and play.
“Maybe somebody living in one of those units has a business downstairs or adjacent to it, and there’s a brewpub down at the end and everything in between,” he said.
Gately imagines something similar, including the brewery, which he said would be perfect on the side of the building that overlooks the Ashuelot River. Those ideas can be encouraged through joint ventures, he said, and offering flexibility with people who want to launch something in the mill, rather than taking a strict approach with a lease.
Ultimately, when looking at a mill’s potential for redevelopment, Gately said he considers whether there’s life and energy in the surrounding area and if he can populate the mill once it’s ready.
“You get into the property at a price that allows you to let creativity happen,” he said.
Gately stressed that the development should be a slow, thoughtful process that involves both the physical structure and the surrounding community.
Deciding a building’s best use, Depree said, takes its layout into account. He recalled a mill in Rhode Island that was a perfect square, ideal for apartments. But the Swanzey complex is made of several structures built at different times, with varying ceiling heights and other details. So, dividing up the property for multiple uses will likely make more sense, he said.
On the bright side, Depree noted, the many buildings that often comprise mill properties enable developers to do construction in phases as funding rolls in.
But despite all the planning, he said, “they always take longer, and they always cost more” than you expect.
For Troy mill, ‘plan is to get a plan’
Less than 15 miles southeast, the complex of buildings making up Troy Mills is unique for several reasons and brings its own set of challenges when it comes to redevelopment.
For one, the structures on Monadnock Street were all built in the 20th century, with a warehouse dating back to 1909 and the newest constructed in 1995. The property was also in use until relatively recently. Troy Mills Inc., which began by making horse blankets before becoming a leading producer of automotive fabrics, closed in 2001 and filed for bankruptcy two years later.
Unlike in Keene and Swanzey, where the mills remained in private hands, the mill was awarded to the town of Troy as a result of the bankruptcy, essentially in exchange for back taxes.
The nonprofit Troy Redevelopment Group was formed to handle the property, which hasn’t seen any activity in the 15 years since the mill shut down. The group disbanded in late 2015 and filed for bankruptcy itself, but in January a revival began.
“After three years of complete dormancy, the selectboard felt it was important to take some action and have someone be in a position to at least respond to proposals or seek out proposals,” selectmen Chairman Richard H. “Dick” Thackston III said.
Thackston is a former member of the group and is also involved with its rebirth, which comprises the town’s three selectmen. Board members felt it “expedient” to appoint themselves to the Troy Redevelopment Group, he explained, but if there’s interest from other residents, he said it can be expanded.
“We would like to get it to where there’s a plan and then hand it off to another group,” Thackston said. “... The plan now is to get a plan.”
One benefit to this setup is having a say in what happens to the property, he noted, adding that selectmen have committed to engaging with residents, getting feedback, and holding a public hearing on any proposals that look promising.
One pitch that was presented to selectmen in March came from Diverse BioTech, a Florida-based biopharmaceutical research company and manufacturer, to use the mill for a hydroponic hemp farm. But Thackston said that hasn’t evolved into anything beyond an idea.
Most of the difficulty with mill buildings is they were built to be user-specific and aren’t easy to convert into something else, said Thackston, who works as a real estate agent.
“It was built as a production facility for woven materials. So now what I have is a building that’s designed to have looms in it and things like that. What do I do with it?” he asked.
And in a town like Troy, with a population just over 2,100, luxury lofts like the Colony Mill aren’t the answer, Thackston said.
“A building like Troy Mills — if Tesla said they wanted to build cars in New Hampshire, that would be on the top of their list, because it’s designed for line production like that,” he said.
A ‘heartbeat’ worth restoring
As the town has worked to revitalize different parts of Swanzey in the past few years, Hutwelker said it’s been clear that encouraging development in the Homestead Woolen Mill complex — the “heartbeat of the town” — is vital.
“It’s been vacant now for eight years. It’s the kind of thing you just drive by and forget,” Hutwelker said. “… I think it’ll inject enthusiasm in the community, assuming it’s successful, because it will go back to being a vibrant hub of the community.”
Similarly, Thackston referred to the Troy Mills as the “lifeblood of a community.” He recalled that, when he met his ex-wife, a Troy native, he asked her what people do there, and she told him the town had Troy Mills and they made blankets.
“So they had a sense of who they were and what they did. And I think a sense of who you are and where you come from is important,” he said. “… Without the mill, you lose that.”
In a broader, more abstract sense, he argued that the town loses an economic anchor without the structure. He pointed out that most town residents commute for work, either to Keene or as far as Boston. And while that’s fine, he said, it also means people aren’t around for the aspects of small-town life that require community participation, like the volunteer fire department or the board of selectmen. The town is essentially a community on the weekends only, Thackston explained, and that takes a toll.
“Maybe the ultimate destination of Troy Mills is to the history books. Maybe it is a future park — not that I see that as a case, but maybe. Maybe the economy never has a place with that kind of building in it again.
“… At this point, what the real mission of the [Troy Redevelopment Group] as it sits today is to figure out where we are and where we can go.”