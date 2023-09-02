As Keene Middle School students prepared to go back to school again this week, new principal Michael Smith felt like a kid all over again.
“I’m just as excited and nervous as a lot of them are; a benefit is that it helps me empathize a little bit,” Smith, 40, said Tuesday.
Smith, a Swanzey resident, started in his new role July 1, after he was chosen through an interview and selection process last May.
Most recently, he was the director of curriculum and instruction at Keene High.
Robb Malay, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 superintendent, said Smith being part of the district’s administration has been a “fortunate” addition.
“His deeply rooted pedagogical knowledge base, attention to detail and his caring and kind nature” will serve the Keene Middle School community well, Malay said.
Smith’s favorite part of his 17 years in education has always been having a student-centered approach.
“Being at the high school, and director of curriculum, most of my meetings were with adults, whereas I feel like now as a principal, I get to get back to interacting with students on a regular basis,” he said.
The New Jersey native began his teaching career after receiving a degree in educational leadership from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. He taught history in Connecticut at Brookfield High School for 13 years and at Whisconier Middle School for one.
In his role at Keene High, he oversaw professional development for teachers, the social studies department and the school’s instructional leadership team. The focus of his work was supporting teachers in growing their educational skills, as well as curriculum development.
And as he succeeds Deanna Zilske at Keene Middle School, he said the staff there have helped him learn the ropes of his new position.
“At the end of the day, everything is your responsibility [as a principal],” Smith said. “That part can be daunting, but made all the easier by incredible staff … I’m big on the responsibility ultimately resting with me, but everything is a team effort.”
Drawing from his own experience, Smith hopes to be a sounding board for teachers. His goal is to be a steward, and facilitate great things at the middle school, he added.
“When I was a teacher, something that bothered me was the feeling that I was always being lectured to, or ‘Here’s the next thing, and you have to do it this way,’ as opposed to being asked for my input,” Smith said. “All of these great ideas are kicking around in this place, and I want to provide opportunities for people to actually turn them into reality.”
Smith credits his dad, Kevin, for getting him into teaching. Originally, Smith was a biology major, but felt like it wasn’t the right fit.
“I remember him saying I always had a passion for education and the idea that education can change lives,” Smith said of his father. “All the things that you see in the world that bother you and you think can be different, education just always seemed like ground zero for making those kind of changes.”
Smith said he was a very curious kid, and education gave him a way to channel that.
But although he liked learning new things as a student at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, he didn’t always like the structure of it. That disconnect inspired him to find ways to hook kids to be more involved in learning.
It’s asking “big” questions that can help them get more engaged, Smith noted.
“Everything we teach kids connects back to some huge question that people are always interacting with and talking about,” he said. “When we do curriculum design, we call them ‘essential questions’ — like ‘what is justice?’ or ‘is there ever a just war?’ ”
These questions, he said, can be an alternative to just launching into big lectures about different historical events. It works well with how children in schools now are constantly on their phones and learning new things, he said.
“They’re always creating their own meaning and own purpose, and so education now has to find a way to tap into all those different things,” Smith explained. “Because that’s what their minds have been constructed to understand at this point.”
His own kids Dylan, 13, Marco, 11, and Charlie, 5, help him understand the age gap between himself and the students he wants to help. Hanging out with them and his wife, Catherine, also happens to be his favorite hobby.
As he becomes busy as a principal, he said he’s going to value their movie nights much more. But though he will miss them, he’s looking forward to “getting to know the building” of Keene Middle School.
“I am looking forward to the day-to-day stuff, like just being part of the lunch duty and being in the hallway when students are there and welcoming them in the morning,” Smith said. “Some big and small things, but you don’t fully feel like you’re part of a community until you’ve gone through those things with everybody.”
