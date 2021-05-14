PETERBOROUGH — A portion of Route 202 will be closed next week to right the drill rig that tipped over last month while working on the Main Street bridge construction project, according to town officials.
The intersection at Main Street will be shut down for a majority of Monday and Tuesday, a news release from the town says. Work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and the road will reopen each night for travel.
When the road is closed, drivers will be directed onto Route 101 and Route 137, the release says.
The rig tipped over April 22, while working on the retaining wall portion of the bridge project. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Construction on the site began in spring 2020, and much of the project was scheduled to be done by the end of December, Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said previously.
Peterborough is replacing the 1940s bridge that connects Main Street to Route 202 across the Contoocook River because the span has been on the state’s “red list” of structurally deficient bridges since 2006, an official told The Sentinel in January.
Voters appropriated $6.6 million for the project two years ago, and in January, authorized another $1.4 million in a specially convened town meeting. Federal funds will cover 80 percent of the cost, with the town bearing the remaining 20 percent.