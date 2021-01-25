RINDGE — Students at Franklin Pierce University have begun returning for the spring semester, but not before testing negative for COVID-19 within the past week.
Residence halls reopened Sunday, and students will continue moving in through Tuesday evening, with classes scheduled to start Wednesday. When students report to campus, they need to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test within seven days of their arrival, Dean of Student Affairs Andrew Pollom said, a measure that is part of the school's broader strategy to limit COVID-19 transmission.
Testing will remain a key part of that strategy throughout the semester, with Franklin Pierce set to double the number of coronavirus tests it conducts each week compared to the fall. Overall, Pollom said, Franklin Pierce leaders are drawing on lessons learned from that semester to inform their plan for the rest of the school year, including tweaks like canceling spring break and closing dining halls to in-person meals for the first few weeks of the new term.
Without a negative test, students will not be allowed to move back into their dorms this week. Marissa Colcord, a university spokeswoman, added that all commuter students and employees have to receive a negative test result within a week of classes resuming.
"We are more than happy to test them for their first test, but they will have to leave campus, or we will put them in quarantine on campus until that initial negative result comes back," Pollom said.
Franklin Pierce also held on-campus testing last week for any students in the region who were not able to schedule a test near their homes, Pollom said. In addition to this pre-arrival testing, all students are getting another coronavirus test upon their return to campus this week, Pollom said.
Four students, none of whom have come back to Rindge yet, tested positive for the viral respiratory illness in their pre-return screening, according to Pollom.
Moving forward, the school will test 400 to 500 randomly selected students and staff each week, about double the weekly testing conducted in the fall. University President Kim Mooney said last month that this increase in testing coincides with cold and flu season, and more time spent indoors due to cold weather, leading to higher risk of spreading COVID-19.
In addition to these random tests, student athletes, coaches and trainers will be tested up to three times a week, following NCAA guidelines, Pollom said, meaning that the school will be testing 600-700 people per week later in the semester.
"So we’re going to have an extensive amount of testing occurring, which only makes us safer," he said. "It’s exactly what we need to be doing.
"And the hope is, as we continue to get closer to the end of the semester — as more people are being vaccinated and the state is going through their tiered system for vaccinations, and more of our community members qualify and are able to get vaccinated — we’ll be getting safer and safer as the semester goes on, which I think everybody is ready for."
Throughout the fall semester, Franklin Pierce University randomly tested about 200 to 250 students and staff each week for COVID-19. A total of 3,407 tests yielded 26 coronavirus cases, for a positivity rate of 0.76 percent. Franklin Pierce enrolls about 1,200 students at its Rindge campus.
On top of these tests, Pollom said Franklin Pierce will continue the health and safety measures implemented at the beginning of the school year, such as requiring masks, setting up classrooms and other shared spaces for physical distancing and limiting gatherings on campus.
"I do think everything we learned in the fall remains applicable for us in the spring," Pollom said. "And I think there’s even the heightened awareness going into the spring, because when we started in the fall, the infection rates in New Hampshire were entirely different."
As an extra precaution to begin the spring semester, Franklin Pierce will not allow students to eat in dining halls for the first two to three weeks, instead providing them with single-serve meals to go. There was no evidence of COVID-19 transmission in dining halls last semester, Pollom said, but Franklin Pierce administrators and food services staff decided it would be best for students to eat separately for the first few weeks of the semester.
"As we’re getting people back, getting things stabilized, we don’t want to put them in a location where, potentially, if there are any positive cases, that would potentially increase the risk of transmission or exposure," he said. "So we’re trying to cover all those bases."
Franklin Pierce is beginning the spring semester a week later than initially planned, a change designed to allow students time to quarantine after the holidays. Keene State College initially planned to resume classes Monday, but delayed the start of the semester to Feb. 15 based on scientific models that predict regional coronavirus case rates will decline by then following a surge in cases over the holidays.
Prior to students' return to Franklin Pierce University this week, the school also asked them to quarantine for 10 days at home. Some students from outside New England returned to the region about two weeks ago, to meet the state's quarantine guidelines, Pollom said. The small handful of students who had to fly to New Hampshire this week are being placed into quarantine on campus immediately, he added.
"We’re trying to make sure that we’re following all the expectations that the state has of us," Pollom said.
Franklin Pierce has canceled its spring break to minimize student travel, and the increased risk of spreading the coronavirus. Instead, students will have three individual days off throughout the course of the semester. Classes are scheduled to run through May 7, with final exams set to finish on May 13.
Commencement is slated for May 15, and Pollom said he meets with senior class representatives regularly to discuss what the ceremony will look like.
"Our desire, without question, is to have some part of commencement on the ground," he said. "... I believe that, if things continue to improve, given what we know now and how we can safely do activities, we will have some activity on the ground for commencement."