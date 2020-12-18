When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and restaurants — sending thousands in New Hampshire to the unemployment line, closing schools and increasing the need for various nonprofit services, food pantries across the region braced for what was anticipated to be a strong uptick in request for services.
Since March, the number of households using local pantries has ebbed and flowed, but as Christmas approaches and a long winter looms, organizers are prepared for more people in need.
Glo Morison, president of the Peterborough Food Pantry board, said the numbers have been a bit perplexing.
At first there were fewer people than the 80 to 85 households they serve, which encompass the ConVal, Jaffrey-Rindge and Mascenic school districts. The pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Peterborough Community Center.
“Initially we had a big drop,” Morison said. “I think between the unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, people were able to take care of their family’s food need on their own.”
After July, she saw new families coming in and others returning, attributing the spike to a letter they sent out in June to make sure people knew how the pantry was operating in a safe manner.
Pamela Maki, coordinator of the Antrim-Bennington Food Pantry, said there have definitely been more people coming out since March.
“It’s almost doubled,” she said. In the first week of December, the pantry served 30 families, which equated to 95 people. Prior to the pandemic that number was more like 15 to 20 families. “With the current situation, not only with COVID, but unemployment, we’re seeing a lot more. It just doesn’t stop.”
Roger Ladouceur can’t quite figure out why the numbers at the Wilton Open Cupboard Pantry have gone down since the pandemic began.
“I don’t know what to make of it,” Ladouceur said. At first he thought that maybe those needing the supplemental food where aided by the stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
“But even now that those are likely long spent our numbers are still down some,” he said.
Ladouceur and his wife, Linda, have operated the pantry for more than 20 years, and the need has always changed, but his predictions of increased requests haven’t come to fruition.
“I can’t put my finger on why we’re not busier. Maybe people are afraid to come out,” he said.
Current situation
Ladouceur said he ordered 24 turkeys for the annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway and had two left when all was said and done. That’s a big difference from two years ago when they gave out 35 to 40 turkeys.
In November, Ladouceur said they served 13 households, down from 19 in October.
With the holidays approaching, Ladouceur said the pantry is stocked up in case there is a rise in people asking for assistance.
Maki said the Antrim-Bennington pantry is handing out Christmas dinner baskets with its last distribution this Saturday. She said they have seen a different age bracket using the pantry, as younger families are in need and not just the elderly.
“I think in every situation there’s pride, but it hasn’t stopped the people who are really in need,” Maki said.
Morison said the Peterborough pantry averages about 60 to 65 households on a weekly basis.
“We’re still giving out the same amount of food, we just have bigger families coming in,” she said. Morison added it’s not unusual to see larger numbers in the wintertime, especially around the holidays, after giving out 90 turkeys for Thanksgiving.
She said they opened up their services to referrals through other organizations, and it has brought in more people. And they are ready if the needs increase.
Ladouceur said since COVID-19, people can’t come into the pantry and shop for their food. They have to call with a list, and the food is boxed up and brought out to their cars. People can request food every two weeks because “in most cases we’re not providing all the food our clients need,” he said.
Morison said the Peterborough pantry operates in a manner that is as touchless as possible, with clients calling in their order once they arrive and their food being left outside to be picked up. It has worked thus far, but Morison is unsure of what it will look like as winter progresses. She said they are piloting a new system of people calling ahead of time.
“We’ve been talking about what do we need to do to keep people feeling comfortable,” she said. “How can we keep everybody comfortable and distribute the food as best we can?”
Prior to COVID-19, Maki said people would come in and fill out a list. Now the boxes have to be prepared in advance. She said they work with a core crew of volunteers and have been given N100 masks through the fire department. She said donated food is now quarantined for three days.
How to help
Morison said that any donation is very much appreciated, but money provides flexibility.
“In general, it allows us to buy what we really need and what our customers request,” Morison said. “There’s always stuff that we don’t necessarily buy on a regular basis that we like to have.” She added that “our community has been very generous.”
Maki, likewise, said the generosity of the community has not gone unnoticed.
“We have been blessed by wonderful contributions, and that’s what keeps us going,” she said. “I can’t express enough about the community stepping up.”
Maki also said monetary donations help a great deal.
“We appreciate anything that comes through the door,” she said. “But the monetary donations are great.” She said they can then use those funds to purchase food at a discounted price from the NH Food Bank.
Ladouceur said any help is greatly appreciated, but monetary donations are the best and safest way these days. Since he can buy in bulk from the NH Food Bank, “our money goes a long way,” he said.
The Wilton pantry, which is open to people in Wilton, Lyndeborough, Greenfield and Temple, is open Monday through Friday by appointment.
“That seems to work best for people,” Ladouceur said. “We’ve very accessible.”
Maki said the pantry is open to Antrim and Bennington residents on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Antrim Baptist Church, and it doesn’t matter how much food people need or for how long; they are there to help in any way possible.
Morison echoed those sentiments. “Even if you need us for the next few weeks or next few months, just come,” Morison said.