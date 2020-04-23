In late February, epidemiologists with New Hampshire’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control began tracing the novel coronavirus in the state, reaching out to anyone who may have been exposed to it.
Now, there have been more than 1,585 confirmed cases in New Hampshire. And the Department of Health and Human Services is still reaching out to each person who tests positive in an effort to reduce new infections through contact tracing, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a news conference Friday.
“The growing number of cases poses a challenge,” said Jake Leon, spokesman for the state agency.
New Hampshire now sees about 50 new confirmations per day (although this swelled to 99 between Tuesday and Wednesday), but the tenets of contact tracing remain the same. When a person tests positive for the novel coronavirus, a staff member from the state health department reaches out within a day, Chan said.
The patient is interviewed about activities during the time they were infectious, and the department sets about tracking down people who might have been exposed to the virus by that patient. Those people are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days so they do not unknowingly spread the virus.
“This is part of the critical work that needs to happen whenever we test,” Chan said.
While important, the process is arduous. “It’s a time-intensive effort,” he added.
All hands on deck
To meet the demand, all 70 staff members in the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control are now working on contact tracing, as are 50 staff members from elsewhere in the department. Health and Human Services will likely bring in additional staff for contact tracing in the coming week, Leon said Monday.
While the state is still reaching out to people who had close contact with confirmed coronavirus patients, it’s important for people to realize that they are at risk of exposure anytime they are out in public, according to Leon. People are testing positive for the virus without having a known exposure, through so-called community-based transmission identified in every New Hampshire county, he said.
This reality has changed the way the state health department informs the public about new cases.
Back in mid-March, the agency alerted the public that a woman who had been at the Manchester branch of the Department of Motor Vehicles all week had tested positive for COVID-19. People who were close contacts of the woman were contacted directly by the department and asked to quarantine, and health officials issued a news release warning that anyone who visited this DMV location might have been exposed.
In contrast, when an employee of the Keene CVS tested positive in mid-April, there was no public warning from the department, in part because community transmission is now a known risk.
“Our risk of exposure is high in all public spaces and people need to follow the recommendations to stay inside unless absolutely necessary and practice social distancing if they must go out,” Leon said.
Little room for error
Contact tracing will be critical for containing the virus when the state begins to reopen, Chan noted at Friday’s news conference, and Gov. Chris Sununu launched a task force this week to prepare for that process.
As testing becomes more widespread in New Hampshire, contacting people who have been exposed to the virus will become an even bigger effort.
Semra Aytur, an epidemiologist and associate professor of health management and policy at the University of New Hampshire, said that to contain the spread of the virus, 85 percent of people who have been exposed to it would need to quarantine for 14 days. That doesn’t leave much room for error, especially if someone who tests positive has been in contact with many people.
“Workers may not be able to reach all the contacts, and those who are contacted may not all follow the guidance they are given,” Aytur said. The fact that COVID-19 has a long incubation period and that people can spread the virus without having symptoms makes contact tracing even more complicated.
Technology could make the task easier. On April 10, Google and Apple announced that they are working on a contact-tracing app that would be available mid-May. Using Bluetooth, the app would alert users if they’ve been around someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. Similar apps are already in widespread use in other countries, including South Korea, where they are credited with helping slow the spread of the virus without a national lockdown.
Still, many people have privacy concerns about these apps.
“The technology can definitely be helpful, but this has to align with socio-cultural and political values of a country,” Aytur said.
This can be a barrier for all contact tracing, not just tracing done digitally. “People in the U.S. may perceive twice daily check-ins with a government health worker as intrusive, since we tend to value privacy more than some other countries do,” Aytur said.
Although New Hampshire has fewer new cases per day than more populated states, ramping up contact tracing as the economy reopens is likely to strain the public health system, according to Aytur.
“New Hampshire does not have a highly developed public health infrastructure that can be as easily deployed, compared to states like Massachusetts,” she said.