The following are cumulative select statewide and Monadnock Region candidate filings with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office through Wednesday, in a filing period that began June 1 and ends Friday. Several incumbents are running in new districts because of redistricting.
Democrats
United States Senator
Paul J. Krautmann, Keene
Representative in Congress
District 2
Ann McLane Kuster, Hopkinton (incumbent)
Governor
Tom Sherman, Rye
Executive Councilor
District 2
Michael J. Cryans, Hanover
Bradford P. Todd, Keene
Cinde Warmington, Concord (incumbent)
Cheshire County
State representative
District 1
Nicholas Germana, Keene
District 2
Dru Fox, Keene (incumbent)
District 3
Philip Jones, Keene
District 5
Lucy McVitty Weber, Walpole (incumbent)
District 6
Michael D. Abbott, Hinsdale (incumbent)
Cathryn A. Harvey, Chesterfield (incumbent)
District 7
John Bordenet, Keene (incumbent)
Shaun Filiault, Keene
District 8
Lucius Parshall, Marlborough (incumbent)
District 9
Daniel Adams Eaton, Stoddard (incumbent)
District 10
Barry Faulkner, Swanzey (incumbent)
Bruce L. Tatro, Swanzey
District 13
Richard Ames, Jaffrey (incumbent)
District 15
Paul Berch, Westmoreland (incumbent)
District 16
Joseph Schapiro, Keene (incumbent)
District 18
Jeffrey C. Dickler, Rindge
John W. McCarthy, Jaffrey
County Attorney
D. Chris McLaughlin, Westmoreland (incumbent)
Sheriff
Eli Rivera, Keene (incumbent)
Register of Deeds
Anna Z. Tilton, Keene (incumbent)
Register of Probate
Shaun Filiault, Keene
County Commissioner
District 2
Terry M. Clark, Keene (incumbent)
Hillsborough County
State representative
District 33
Peter R. Leishman, Peterborough (incumbent)
Ivy Vann, Peterborough (incumbent)
Republicans
Governor
Julian M. Acciard, Derry
Jay Lewis, Laconia
Thaddeus P. Riley, Brentwood
Karen Testerman, Franklin
United States Senator
Gerard Beloin, Colebrook
John Berman, Richland, Wash.
Donald C. Bolduc, Stratham
Bruce Fenton, Durham
Dennis Lamare, Lee
Edmond Laplante Jr., Richmond
Andy Martin, Manchester
Chuck Morse, Salem
Tejasinha Sivalingam, Ashland
Representative in Congress
District 2
Scott Black, Whitefield
Robert Burns, Pembroke
George Hansel, Keene
Dean A. Poirier, Concord
Lily Tang Williams, Weare
Executive Councilor
District 2
Harold F. French, Canterbury
Kim Strathdee, Lincoln
District 5
Dave Wheeler, Milford (incumbent)
State Senator
District 9
Denise Ricciardi, Bedford (incumbent)
District 10
Ian Freeman, Keene
Sly Karasinski, Swanzey
Cheshire County
State Representative
District 5
John William Winter, Walpole
District 6
Rick Merkt, Westmoreland
District 9
Robert D’Arcy, Stoddard
Rich Nalevanko, Alstead
District 10
Daniel LeClair, Swanzey
Michael R. York, Swanzey
District 11
Max Santonastaso, Winchester
District 12
Rita Mattson, Dublin
Donald R. Primrose, Dublin
Dick Thackston, Troy
District 14
John B. Hunt, Rindge (incumbent)
District 15
Malia Boaz, Westmoreland
Joseph Mirzoeff, Keene
John Schmitt, Keene
District 17
Jennifer Rhodes, Winchester (incumbent)
District 18
Jim Qualey, Rindge (incumbent)
Matthew Santonastaso, Rindge (incumbent)
Sheriff
Jeffrey Selander, Rindge
Register of Deeds
Maria Santonastaso, Rindge
County Commissioner
District 3
Leo V. Plante, Dublin