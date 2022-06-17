Economists call it the “Great Resignation” — at the tail end of 2021, insufficient wages and increasingly demanding work environments prompted a mass exodus from the American workplace. Leading the nation in quit rates, New Hampshire saw about one in 22 workers quit their jobs last November, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
And as the pandemic continues into its third summer, the United States is experiencing a new shortage of crucial summertime staffers: lifeguards.
“It’s the worst we’ve ever seen it,” Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the American Lifeguard Association, told The New York Times. “If we don’t keep training new lifeguards all summer, it’s going to be a long time before we get out of this.”
An estimated one-third of America’s beaches and pools are struggling with staffing issues this summer — and the American Lifeguard Association says the shortage could worsen to affect nearly half of the nation’s 300,000 public pools.
Handling the shortage
The Monadnock Region got an early glimpse of the now-national shortage, as a lack of qualified local lifeguards created complications for recreation areas last summer.
The shortage shuttered the pool at Robin Hood Park in Keene for the summer 2021 season, leaving East Keene residents without a staffed swimming spot nearby. Other recreational swimming areas, such as Cunningham Pond and Adams Pool in Peterborough, Contoocook Beach in Jaffrey and Wares Grove Beach in Chesterfield, chose to operate without lifeguards, warning visitors to swim at their own risk for portions of the summer.
But this summer, with the help of hindsight, local communities are coming prepared.
“We felt we always recruited well, but we pushed a little bit harder this year,” said Andy Bohannon, Keene’s director of parks, recreation and facilities.
This push began last summer, when the city began offering to pay for potential applicants’ lifeguard-certification classes. With programs priced at $375 and requiring three full days of training, Bohannon said, certification costs often dissuade potential young applicants.
“What teenager is going to go out and pay that to get certified to do a job, when they can go to Target, not have to pay anything and start work the next week?” he said.
This summer, Cheshire County is following in Keene’s footsteps. With the help of a $15,000 allocation from the county commission, Cheshire County communities will have access to $5,000 a year for the next three years to cover the cost of certification services, according to Bohannon. Prospective applicants for lifeguard positions in the county receive full reimbursement for the cost of certification training following completion of the program, he said. And Keene, to be competitive with other jobs in the area, increased the starting pay from $8 to $12 an hour.
The incentives seem to have worked. At the end of the current training cycle, Keene will have 16 lifeguards, allowing the city to reopen both pools this summer.
After bringing in record numbers of applications, these added benefits are likely to become mainstays for the city’s lifeguards.
“I don’t think we can go back,” Bohannon said.
Until June 27, however, the two pools are operating on a reduced schedule, alternating days until enough lifeguards are certified to staff both of them. The adjusted schedule can be found on the parks and recreation department’s website.
In Jaffrey, Contoocook Beach has also seen success after implementing free certification training, said John Kohlmorgen, Jaffrey’s parks and recreation director. After advising visitors to swim at their own risk the past two summers, the beach will have lifeguards present on weekdays beginning Monday, June 20. Participants in the town’s summer camp will also be able to swim at the beach for the first time since 2020.
But with five certified lifeguards out of the preferred nine, Contoocook Beach is still understaffed. Prospective applicants can visit the beach’s office or the town’s website to apply, Kohlmorgen said.
“We’re happy to have campers visit our beach again; that was a huge disappointment last year,” he said. “And we’re hoping we continue to grab more lifeguards as time goes on. Hopefully next season we’ll be back to seven days a week.”
Hiring efforts have been similarly successful in Hillsborough County. After employing only half of the desired lifeguards last summer, Hancock’s selectboard and budget advisory committee opted to offer free certification and a new competitive salary — and this summer, Norway Pond is fully staffed.
“This year was not difficult at all. Last year, it was difficult,” Hancock Recreation Committee member Debra Coyne said.
Coyne serves as a co-director of Hancock Rec Summer Camp, hiring and managing lifeguards to staff the beach at Norway Pond. She said the new incentives brought in four new lifeguards this season.
But financial barriers weren’t the only obstacle for potential applicants, Coyne said — some lacked access to nearby training sites. After Crotched Mountain Resort discontinued its yearly certification courses, southern New Hampshire was left with only three primary options: Keene, Concord and Salem. Many aspiring lifeguards found themselves at a crossroads: drive an hour or more to another certification site or find another job.
But with the help of new employee benefits and dedicated staff, Hancock is poised for a successful summer.
“We’ve been really lucky in Hancock,” Coyne said. “This year, as far as lifeguards go — it wasn’t hard at all. It was amazing.”
Other approaches
The Monadnock Region’s added application initiatives mirror those of other successfully staffed pools around the nation. This year, local governments in Tulsa, Okla., Columbus, Ohio and Milwaukee also began offering free certification for potential lifeguards.
Other pools across the country are employing different incentives to attract new employees. The Chicago Park District is offering $500 hiring bonuses for new seasonal lifeguards, and a waterpark in Grand Island, Neb., saw a slight increase in applicants after lowering the position’s minimum age from 16 to 15.
But as teen summer employment continues to trend downward, with the pandemic bringing rates to their lowest level since the Great Recession, public pools might have to do more to attract their historically young personnel. In comparison to other employment opportunities for teenagers, many of which offer higher wages and don’t require costly certification, lifeguarding might have lost its competitive edge as the “perfect summer job.”
“Other places around town are offering higher wages, and it’s hard for us to compete as a municipality,” Grand Island’s city recreation superintendent, Ryan Martin, told NTV News in Nebraska.
While not an immediate fix, one proposed solution from the American Lifeguard Association involves inviting a new demographic to the applicant pool: retirees. In Philadelphia, where the public pool system was about 60 lifeguards short of its goal as of May, 70-year-old grandmother Robin Borlandoe is reliving the days of her teenage job to help staff one of the city’s pools.
“Now I’m coming at it with the eyes of a mother and grandmother who knows how to read feelings and reactions and emotions in a way I couldn’t when I was younger,” Borlandoe told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
No matter the age, Keene’s parks and recreation director Bohannan says anyone can apply to be a lifeguard — “we’re not going to turn anybody away.”
“I think it’s a great job,” he said. “We have fun, and our environment is good. We want to teach you how to become a better person — and we do that.”