Spring has sprung in New Hampshire, but this year, it happened in the middle of a pandemic. And with people stuck at home to help curb COVID-19, any chance to head outside is, well, a breath of fresh air.
It’s OK to get out and explore, officials say, but there’s plenty of nature to go around.
“We hope as people do get out — because it is a good thing to get out now, especially being cooped up in the house during the day — they err on the side of caution,” Andrew Bohannon, Keene’s parks, recreation and facilities director, said Monday.
The number of people using Keene’s trails has increased exponentially this spring, according to Bohannon, specifically with more people than usual walking in the city’s cemeteries, and more activity at Goose Pond and Robin Hood Park.
The city has already closed its playgrounds and outdoor sports facilities to help limit the spread of the contagious novel coronavirus. And Bohannon said he hopes officials won’t have to shut down any more outdoor areas or trails — but people need to be mindful and do their due diligence.
Bohannon said city officials are trying to do as much as they can to keep these spaces open, including placing signage at the trail heads asking people to stay 6 feet from one another and abide by other recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bohannon also suggests that people hitting some of the city’s more popular recreation areas like Goose Pond consider wearing masks and step off the side of the trail when someone is coming the other way. (The CDC announced Friday it is now recommending people wear cloth face coverings, such as masks, in public spaces where maintaining social distancing is difficult.
To help keep some of these areas from being overcrowded, Bohannon suggests people who want to explore other, less crowded areas go to the parks and recreation page on the city’s website. The page has a link to a GIS map with tabs people can click showing locations of parks, open spaces and trail systems in Keene.
Outside the city, the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation has already put some restrictions on visiting Mount Monadnock, including limiting parking spaces at the park’s headquarters on Poole Road and at the Old Toll Road lot off Route 124, both in Jaffrey.
A post on the N.H. State Parks website says once parking spaces are filled, visitors to the mountain will be turned away. All cash transactions have been suspended, and anyone visiting Monadnock State Park via the headquarters parking lot must use an online reservation system, the post explains. In addition, parking along any road isn’t permitted, and dogs aren’t allowed.
The website also advises hikers that only the most experienced should climb the mountain at this time, as the need for medical attention puts everyone at risk, while taking first responders away from addressing other needs in their communities.
Besides Mount Monadnock, the state has put restrictions on other popular parks, including all those on the Seacoast.
“It’s great people are going outside, and it’s a great time of year to hike. But it’s very worrisome how crowded people are in some areas,” Lynne Borofsky, chairwoman of the Chesterfield Conservation Commission, said Monday.
In Chesterfield, those places have been the Madame Sherri Forest trail head and the Horseshoe Trail head leading into Pisgah State Park, according to Borofsky. The Kilburn Trail head in Hinsdale entering Pisgah has also been crowded, she said, with cars overflowing the lot and parking up and down Route 63.
“From my perspective in Pisgah, it’s too many people going in on those two lots when there are many other trail heads in Pisgah people could be using,” she said.
Pisgah encompasses more than 13,300 acres, straddling the three towns of Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Winchester.
And with the park being so vast, Borofsky said she’d encourage people interested in hiking there to use a map and consider trying other trail heads.
She also suggests hikers take this opportunity to check out other places, including sections along the Wantastiquet-Monadnock Trail, part of which runs through Chesterfield, that may be less crowded.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced the #HomeHikeChallenge, encouraging New Hampshire residents to find hiking and walking trails away from crowds in their own neighborhoods and communities. At a news conference Monday, Sununu described the response to the initiative as amazing.
Much of the Monadnock Conservancy’s properties offer lesser-known, local alternatives, according to Executive Director Ryan Owens. He said the Keene-based land trust has been monitoring its properties more closely than it had before the pandemic for increased use and overuse, but so far interest in them has remained steady.
“Certainly we are prepared to put restrictions in place, and even close properties if increased use poses a public health risk, but we’re not seeing it yet,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock has seen increased use of its trail system, and has posted a list of guidelines on its website for hikers. The list includes staying home if you’re sick, staying local, keeping your distance, keeping dogs on a leash and not taking risks.
Eric Masterson, land protection coordinator, said the center really wants people to use the trails during this difficult time, but to do so using their best judgment, especially when it comes to social distancing.
Now is a terrific opportunity for people to get outdoors as long as they do it safely, he noted.
“It’s very hard to put a positive spin on this pandemic,” he said. “But if it was going to happen, and I was forced to stay at home, I can’t think of a better time of being forced to stay at home than in spring.”