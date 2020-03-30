The great outdoors is one of the last sanctioned spaces where anyone can go to escape the isolation of government stay-at-home orders aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
So it should be no surprise that more people are taking to the hiking trails in the Monadnock Region. Vehicles were spilling out of trailhead parking lots Saturday on the first weekend after New Hampshire’s stay-at-home orders were issued.
“It’s crazy,” Cole LeTourneau, conservation officer for the Keene office of the N.H. Fish and Game Department, said of the jump in activity.
Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey has seen a surge in hikers recently, according to Fish and Game, with an estimated 90 percent coming from out of state. Lt. William Boudreau said the number of hikers out on the trails this spring is more consistent with summer and fall peaks — “maybe even more.”
With the increased activity, the potential for mishaps also spikes.
Massachusetts man injured
Around noon Saturday, a Massachusetts man was seriously injured when he fell while hiking down the White Dot Trail just below the summit of Mount Monadnock. The Fish and Game Department reports John Garrahan, 60, of Arlington, Mass., suffered a “serious but non-life-threatening” head injury.
An off-duty patrol ranger from the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, who happened to be hiking nearby, responded. Also an emergency medical technician, ranger John McInerney, was able to assist Garrahan down the mountain to the Old Toll Road. From there, Garrahan was taken by ambulance to the parking lot, where his son and daughter, who were hiking with him, took him to a Massachusetts hospital.
Boudreau said exposure to the coronavirus is always in the back of emergency responders’ minds. “A lot of these hikers are coming from out of state, from states with higher infection rates than New Hampshire,” he noted.
Peterborough teen rescued
A 14-year-old girl was rescued after becoming lost in the woods Friday when she went for an evening hike on the trails off Prescott Road, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
The girl was rescued by Peterborough police at about 9 p.m. near Middle Hancock Road, just before two New Hampshire Fish and Game officers arrived on the scene, a news release from the state agency said. Officials did not release the girl's name because of her age.
LeTourneau said the girl set out at about 6 p.m. for what she assumed would be a simple, hour-long walk along wooded trails near her home when she became disoriented as darkness fell. LeTourneau said the teen told officers she attempted to return home using a familiar shortcut but took a wrong turn.
Without a flashlight, backpack or extra clothing, she managed to call 911 just before her phone died, LeTourneau said, and from that call officers were able to determine her location.
Police found the girl in the woods about 1,000 feet from the road, LeTourneau said.
With an increase in people on the trails this spring, partly because of coronavirus social-distancing measures, Fish and Game reminds hikers always to bring supplies when walking in the woods.