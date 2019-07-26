Thirty-two people died after overdosing in Cheshire County in 2018, at least 14 of them in Keene, according to state and local statistics recently provided to The Sentinel.
The numbers reflect the local impact of a grim national trend: Fatal drug overdoses have soared since the early 2000s, when the Keene Police Department recorded one to four of them per year.
Statewide, drug deaths dipped by about 3.5 percent between 2017 and 2018. But locally, they continued to rise. Countywide drug deaths nearly doubled since 2017, while Keene once again saw a record number of overdose fatalities.
Most of the deaths last year were not publicly reported. But those that were show an epidemic affecting people across age groups.
In March 2018, Cheryl A. Champney, 54, and Jesse J. Joslyn, 43, were found unresponsive in a Keene hotel room. The next month, 50-year-old Jeffrey J. Allen died at the Keene house of a friend he had been staying with. Aaron C. Frazier, a 16-year-old high-school student from Winchester, died of an apparent overdose in a home in Keene. Jonathan R. Walters, 27, was found dead in his parents’ home in Westmoreland the morning of Dec. 13.
“It doesn’t know any boundaries,” said Jake White, a recovery coach at the Keene Serenity Center. “It isn’t prejudiced. It’ll take anybody.”
The local fatality numbers were provided by the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Keene Police Department in response to requests from The Sentinel.
The medical examiner’s office tracks overdose deaths according to where the drugs are suspected to have been used. Chief Forensic Investigator Kim Fallon said her office recorded 32 deaths for Cheshire County last year and 17 for Keene.
That’s a significant rise from 2017, when the medical examiner’s office identified 17 deaths that originated with overdoses in Cheshire County.
The Keene Police Department tracks drug deaths in a slightly different way, by where someone dies, according to Lt. Jason Short. (That doesn’t necessarily include people who die at Cheshire Medical Center after overdosing outside of Keene and being taken there.) Keene police counted 14 overdose deaths in the city last year.
Keene police recorded 11 overdose deaths in Keene in 2017. At the time, it was the deadliest year included in the department’s statistics, which go back to 2000.
Overdose deaths, both in Keene and statewide, spiked starting around 2013 or 2014 — about the time fentanyl, a synthetic opioid far more powerful than heroin, began showing up in the drug supply.
Statewide, New Hampshire saw 471 drug-overdose deaths in 2018 — down from 488 in 2017 and 485 in 2016, but higher than the years before that.
Eighty-two percent of the state’s deaths in 2018 involved fentanyl, alone or in combination with other drugs.
“It’s hard to find someone in the state of New Hampshire who doesn’t know somebody” affected by either substance use or suicide, said T.J. Murphy, co-founder of the Derry-based company RecoverYdia.
RecoverYdia is helping organize vigils in six New Hampshire communities, including Keene, on Aug. 29. The events, collectively called 10,000 Candles for New Hampshire, are meant to raise awareness and remember those lost to suicide and addiction.
Keene’s vigil is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Central Square.
Murphy said drug-treatment and mental-health professionals will be there to talk to people about where and how they can get help.
One of the goals is to emphasize the importance of community and human contact, Murphy said.
“Meaningful human interaction, getting out of social isolation, is a surefire way to feel better,” he said. “We’re not saying it’s gonna cure everything, but it’s a surefire way to feel better.”
Those seeking recovery resources in Cheshire County can visit the The Doorway at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or seek support through the state’s 24/7 hotline by calling 211.
If you or someone you know has been affected by the opioid crisis and would like to share your story, you can contact us at news@keenesentinel.com.