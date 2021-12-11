Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.