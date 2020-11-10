With new COVID-19 cases reaching an all-time high in New Hampshire, local health providers say their current safety protocols will keep their patients safe and their doors open.
“Things right now are worse than they were in March, so the risk is much greater than it was in March,” said Dr. Thomas “T.J.” Filip, lead dentist of Noble Dental Care in Keene. “But I think what March gave us was time to understand the things that we needed to do to be careful, to be cautious.”
In mid-August, new cases in the state hit a low, dropping from their May peak of about 100 a day to fewer than 20, according to a Sentinel analysis of state health data. Cases rose again gradually through September before increasing sharply in October.
As of Sunday, 1,903 active cases were known in the state — not far off the May 20 peak, when about 2,300 people in the state were known to have COVID-19.
Hospitalizations remain lower than in the spring, but have also been trending up, with 55 COVID-19 patients in Granite State hospitals as of Sunday, up from 14 a month ago, according to state health data.
Filip said he feels confident in the safety protocols Noble Dental Care — formerly known as Keene Smiles Dental, at 69 Island St. — has in place.
“At the very beginning we implemented really strict protocols under the guidance of the American Dental Association and others, and they’ve served us well,” he said. “Knock on wood, it’s worked well for us.”
The dental practice — like others in the area and beyond — was closed except for emergency procedures from mid-March to late June to prevent the virus’ spread.
Now, when patients come in, Filip said they are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature taken at the door. All staff wear N95 face masks and face shields, along with gowns, to protect the patients and themselves.
The number of people in the treatment rooms has also been limited, he noted.
Dr. Aurora Leon, co-owner of Monarca Health in Keene, said the practice has implemented basic COVID-19 protocols like mask wearing, hand washing and frequent surface disinfection. Patients are also seen immediately, she noted, so they’re not lingering in the waiting room.
Monarca Health, which opened on West Street in late September, is a direct primary-care facility — a model that allows patients to pay a monthly fee directly to their provider, rather than the provider billing the patient’s insurance for services.
To meet patients’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, a telehealth-only membership will also be available soon, the practice’s website says. However, the couple is still encouraging in-patient visits, as only one patient will be seen at a time.
Additionally, Leon said, the practice educates its patients on how to reduce the risk of being infected.
“We have to tell them small gatherings are still risky, to use a mask and to stay healthy,” she said.
Leon added that certain diets can boost the immune system, such as low-fat or dairy-free. Quitting smoking and controlling blood pressure are other ways people can stay healthy and lower the risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19, she said.
“We teach lifestyle changes ... controlling things that we can control,” Leon said.
At Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, the safety protocols have been the same since March, according to spokeswoman Laura Gingras.
That includes allowing only one visitor to accompany inpatients, labor-and-delivery patients and children receiving outpatient care.
The hospital began offering nonessential procedures again in May, after postponing them for two months based on state guidance meant to help slow the virus’ spread and preserve hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Gingras did not respond to a reporter’s question about whether the hospital would stop performing these procedures again as cases increase in the state.
Gingras told The Sentinel in late June that the hospital closely monitors its personal protective equipment levels and the number of COVID-19 cases statewide.
The hospital also has a system in place to segregate COVID-19 patients from other patients if needed, she said then.
It’s a similar situation at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, where safety policies remain the same as they’ve been since March, aside from resuming nonessential procedures.
But spokesman Matthew Barone said the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate is ready to adapt if needed.
“In the age of COVID-19, we are always evaluating our visitation policy at Cheshire based on a number of factors including the rate of active cases of the virus within the region,” he said in an email.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon has already opted to tighten its visitor protocols, according to a news release from the hospital Friday.
No one will be allowed to visit inpatients in the hospital or accompany someone to an appointment, effective immediately, except in special circumstances like labor and delivery or parents bringing children to the doctor.
The decision was made because of increased COVID-19 cases and transmission rates, the release says, but spokeswoman Audra Burns said affiliates like Cheshire Medical may put their own policies in place depending on the local circumstances.
Barone didn’t rule out Cheshire Medical postponing nonessential procedures again, as it did in the spring, but said that at this time it has no plans to do so.
He noted that the Keene hospital has a surge plan, similar to Monadnock Community Hospital, to address any potential influx in inpatient COVID-19 cases.
“I anticipate continued close scrutiny of the situation,” he said, “in order to protect the health and safety of our patients, their caregivers, and our staff.”