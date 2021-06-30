Although the summer is still young, school districts throughout the Monadnock Region have already begun planning for the 2021-22 school year.
And after three semesters dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led schools to switch to varying forms of remote and hybrid learning, local districts are planning for significantly more in-person instruction in the fall.
"As the pandemic continues to move in a downward trend, we are approaching the next school year with a much more 'back to normal' mindset," Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, wrote Monday in a message on the SAU website. "There will continue to be a top priority placed on the safety and well-being of our students and staff as well as those that enter our buildings moving forward."
SAU 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — is scheduled to release a draft reopening plan by the end of the day Thursday, Malay said in an interview Wednesday. After that, families and staff in those districts will have until July 9 to submit feedback on the plan before SAU 29 releases the final version in mid-July, Malay said.
Other area districts are also preparing for more in-person classes in the fall. The Monadnock Regional School District — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — intends to return to full in-class instruction, according to the district's reopening plan. The Monadnock school board approved the plan June 15, according to the minutes of that meeting.
Monadnock operated under a hybrid model for most of the previous year, with students attending school in person two days per week and learning remotely the rest of the week. Families also had the option of having their children learn fully remotely last year.
But according to the 2021-22 reopening plan, Monadnock will not continue to provide remote support to students in the fall. The district will make exceptions if any students need to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure or infection, or if the state recommends a shift to remote learning due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
Overall, the plan for Monadnock — like several area districts — calls for flexibility based on the latest public health data, and guidance from the state and federal government.
"While we would like to say everything will be 'back to normal' for our return to school in the fall of 2021, the reality is that we don't really know for sure what 'normal' is going to look like in the future," the Monadnock plan states. "Any plan we make must be fluid and adaptable, as updated guidance seems to be issued almost daily with local and state governments shifting policies and rules just as frequently."
The ConVal School District's reopening plan, which the school board approved at its June 15 meeting, takes a similarly flexible approach to its specific COVID-19 mitigation strategies like masking and physical distancing.
The plan is divided into four "phases" based on the level of COVID-19 transmission within ConVal's nine communities — Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple. In each of these phases, the plan calls for the district to follow the mitigation strategies recommended at the time by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"So, while we’re not saying, hard and fast, these are the mitigation strategies we’ll have at each level right now, it is because we want to be able to look at this data and make an informed decision," Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said last week in a video posted on the district's website.
She added that ConVal officials believe they will be able to begin the school year in the "blue phase," which is the lowest level of community transmission and calls for minimal mitigation measures. But the district is waiting until closer to the beginning of the new year to make these final decisions, Rizzo Saunders said, so school leaders can take into account factors such as the spread of COVID-19 variants, state and local vaccination rates and the latest medical research on the novel coronavirus' affects on children.
Under ConVal's plan, students will learn in person when the district operates in the blue and green phases, which will be in effect during minimal to moderate COVID-19 transmission. Most or all classes will switch to remote in the yellow and red phases, when there is substantial or uncontrolled transmission.
Meanwhile, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District is moving forward with a reopening framework that "features almost a complete return to normalcy," Superintendent Reuben Duncan wrote in the plan, which the school board approved June 21. The district plans to offer five days a week of in-person instruction, and will drop its mask mandate in schools and on district property.
The mask mandate could return to specific classes or schools, or districtwide, "should there be an outbreak of COVID-19 or other highly contagious illness within the district or greater Jaffrey-Rindge community," according to the plan.
In the meantime, the district is working to maintain at least three feet of physical distance between everyone participating in summer school programs. But, according to the plan, "with cases continuing to decrease and vaccination rates still increasing, the school district will determine over the summer if social distancing is needed in any settings" in the fall.
The Hinsdale School District also plans to return to full in-person instruction, according to a post from the school board on the district website. And though the district has not yet released a full reopening plan, the board wrote that Hinsdale schools will adapt as necessary.
"We will revisit this plan as needed and if circumstances change," the board wrote, "we will be prepared to make adjustments to ensure, to the best of our ability, quality education for our students and the health and safety of our entire school community."