In a community power arrangement, a municipal government or a collective, instead of a utility company, sources electricity for local consumers. The government or collective has more control over the power supply, enabling it to seek lower-cost or “greener” options with renewable energy.
What local cities/towns will launch programs soon, and which are coming in the future?
Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey expect to launch identical programs in June. The deadline to opt-out of these plans is approaching: Keene is Monday, May 15, and Marlborough and Swanzey are Saturday, May 20.
Harrisville, Peterborough and Walpole joined seven other Granite State communities affiliated with the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire (CPCNH) and already launched plans in late April.
Cheshire County plans to join CPCNH, which means towns within the county, through a vote of their selectboard, may opt-in through the county’s participation. Individuals and businesses in Cheshire County can also opt in to a plan. Those plans could start as soon as this summer.
However, the county government itself is locked into a community power contract with a broker that lasts through October, so it won’t be able to switch to the statewide coalition until the contract expires.
What are the rates for the two groups, and how often will those rates change?
Eligible customers in Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey have a choice of four options. The default option is 11.47 cents per kilowatt hour, with 33 percent of a customer’s electricity coming from renewable generation. Unless residents opt out or change to a different option, this will be the plan they’re automatically enrolled in.
For 12.05 cents/kWh, customers can get 50 percent renewable energy, and for 13.90 cents, customers can get 100 percent renewable energy. A basic plan with no renewable energy will go for 11.10 cents/kWh. Residents will need to contact the power supplier to enroll in any of these plans. All the options are lower cost than the current Eversource rates.
There are also four different options for the towns in the CPCNH plans: Harrisville, Peterborough and Walpole.
In Harrisville and Walpole, residents are automatically enrolled in the default plan that’s 15.8 cents/kWh with 23.4 percent renewable content. Peterborough residents are automatically enrolled in the plan with 33 percent renewable energy, costing 16.2 cents/kWh. The other two available plans are 50 percent renewable energy, costing 16.9 cents/kWh and for 100 percent, customers will be charged 19.1 cents/kWh.
All four of these options also cost less than the current Eversource or Liberty Utilities rates.
How do you opt out, or change plans from the default plans? Can you ever opt in if you’ve opted out?
Customers can opt out or change plans in Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey by submitting an opt-out form on each municipality’s community power website or by contacting the power supplier Direct Energy at 1-855-461-1926.
Members of CPCNH can change plans or opt out by calling the coalition at 1-866-603-POWR, emailing info@CommunityPowerNH.gov or going online to CommunityPowerNH.gov.
What if you already get your power from a third-party supplier?
Customers who get their power from a third-party supplier will be unaffected by the change, and won’t be enrolled in community power. They can choose to opt-in.
Who will your bill come from? What about power outages?
Your utility, such as Eversource or Liberty Utilities, will still handle the delivery/billing of your electricity and will also remain in charge of maintaining transmission lines.
Sources: Community power websites, email communication with County Commissioner Terry Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.