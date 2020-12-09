New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced no additional COVID-19 deaths. However, the state’s current hospitalization numbers have now surpassed 200 for the first time in the pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, 211 people were in hospitals in the state for treatment of COVID-19. The 169 current hospitalizations recorded Sunday had been a record, more than triple the number from a month before. The total continued to climb to 185 by Monday morning.
To date, 849 of the 26,623 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized for it, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Based on the agency’s latest data, about 76 percent of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered (20,239 people), about 22 percent have active infections (5,818 people) and about 2 percent (566 people) have died from complications of the viral disease.
Also on Tuesday, the state health department reported 807 new positives for COVID-19, a figure that included newly reported positives from previous days. But the number did not include test results that were still being processed.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.4 percent. (The state health department does not provide the daily positivity rate for antigen testing in its regular updates.)
The 807 positives included 21 from Cheshire County, five from Sullivan County, 145 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 20 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Of the state’s 5,818 active cases, 199 are known to be in Cheshire County, 54 in Sullivan County and 874 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.