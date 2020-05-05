In an effort to help companies meet one of the guidelines for reopening under Gov. Chris Sununu’s amended stay-at-home order, the state is now offering free face masks to all businesses, especially those planning to resume operations in the coming weeks.
During a news conference on Monday, Sununu said the free-mask program launched over the weekend as a resource for businesses. On Friday, Sununu announced that several sectors of the economy, including retail, salons, restaurants and others, can begin the process of reopening between now and May 18. This easing of restrictions comes about five weeks after Sununu’s March 27 stay-at-home order closing in-person operations at all businesses but those deemed essential in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The disposable cloth masks can be ordered online and picked up at designated state Division of Motor Vehicles locations, including the Keene DMV on Ash Brook Court.
Under state guidance, wearing cloth face masks is strongly encouraged for both employees of currently open and reopening businesses and for members of the public when they leave their homes. The practice is especially emphasized for employees and clients of salons and barber shops, where stylists work in close proximity to their customers.