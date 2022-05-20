As a turbulent year at Keene High draws to a close, students continue to push for a change in school culture.
On Monday, 47 students participated in a silent sit-in in the school's main hallway during the first two periods to protest inaction against reports of bullying and sexual harassment, according to one participant who addressed the Keene Board of Education on Tuesday.
At the board's regularly scheduled meeting that night, the student called for creating a “student victim bill of rights and policies” for those who've experienced bullying, and establishing a teacher position — to be elected by students — to advocate for victims.
“The school is a safer place for those who harass and victimize as it seems their rights are protected more fiercely than the rights of those who are traumatized by their actions,” the student said.
The same morning as the Keene High sit-in, Monadnock Regional Middle/High School students gathered at the edge of their campus in Swanzey to protest bullying and what the demonstration's organizer described as inaction by adults in the school. A similar but smaller protest was held at Monadnock the previous Friday.
School officials are unable to share how they respond to specific incidents due to student privacy laws, according to Lisa Witte, superintendent of the Monadnock Regional School District.
"From the outside looking in, it may appear that nothing is being done,” she said in a recent interview. “But we absolutely respond to everything that is being brought to our attention.”
Throughout this year, Keene High has been navigating a host of behavioral issues, including vandalism, fights, and drug and alcohol use. Administrators facilitated forums — where Keene High community members discussed concerns and potential solutions — one week after dozens of students and several parents protested in front of the school. Among other issues, they expressed worry about students' safety.
At Tuesday's meeting, Chair George Downing said the board is trying to find a way to open communication between students and the board.
The students wrote messages on their masks and wrote stories about their experiences at the school, Principal Cindy Gallagher told The Sentinel on Wednesday.
Gallagher said she met with two of the sit-in’s organizers earlier that day, and they shared some of the stories they had collected Monday — anecdotes of student misbehavior and a lack of immediate responses to harassment. The students are interested in a restorative-justice approach — finding solutions that prevent people from continuing to offend even after being suspended, Gallagher said. She said she planned to meet with students again on Friday to discuss potential next steps.
Gallagher said she admired the students for using their voices and organizing together, and believes the group has the momentum that can lead to the changes the school needs.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Robert Malay, the superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, shared data about reprimands. Since the beginning of the school year through April 30, there were 155 in-school suspensions, the highest number since 2017-18, when there were 158. As for out-of-school suspensions, there were 226 — the most since school officials started recording such data in 2015, he said.
“There's a lot of belief that nothing’s being done, but there’s strong evidence that there are consequences being handed out to students,” Malay said. “And it might not be what everybody thinks the consequence should be, or it might not look the same way everybody imagined it would've looked. But there is definitely evidence that there are consequences being administered.”
Malay later added that the data from public, student and staff forums held in late March have been passed on to the high school’s building leadership committee.
That committee is responsible for determining which analyses are relevant to different areas of the school, and people working in those areas will use the data to develop action plans for improvements, Gallagher said previously.