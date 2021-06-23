Local arts venues continue to wait for federal assistance that their managers say is needed to help recover from financial adversity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That delay led a bipartisan group of U.S. senators to recently call for federal officials to accelerate the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which launched this spring.
Keene Cinemas owner Andrew Freeman said he was among the thousands of people who flooded an application portal for the program when it opened April 8, causing it to crash. Freeman, who noted that organizations can receive $10 million or 45 percent of their 2019 revenue, whichever is less, said he requested that aid once the portal reopened later that month.
However, Keene Cinemas has heard “very little” from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on the status of its application, he said. The SBA had awarded grants to nearly 1,500 arts organizations — 10 percent of all applicants — as of Monday, including two in New Hampshire, according to data posted on its website.
Entertainment facilities like performing-arts theaters, cinemas and live-music venues can spend those funds on payroll, rent and utilities, administrative costs and marketing fees, though the money can’t be used to buy real estate or pay off loans taken out after February 2020.
Freeman said a Shuttered Venue Operators grant would help Keene Cinemas re-hire several of the 14 employees it let go last year, when the business closed in the early months of the pandemic. (He and his family have run the cinema on their own since it resumed showings last summer.)
“Business stopped, but bills continued on all fronts,” he said. “… The amount of money coming in has not equaled the amount of money going out since we reopened.”
With movie theaters already facing an existential crisis due to the rise of streaming services, he said Keene Cinemas has “been holding on for dear life” during the pandemic. Any more delays in the federal relief program could worsen its financial condition, according to Freeman, who said he worries there may be a lag between being awarded that aid and its distribution.
“If step one hasn’t happened, how long is it going to be between steps one and two?” he said
Freeman gained some powerful allies last week, when 55 senators asked SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman to “take immediate action to ensure that the relief reaches eligible applicants without further delay.”
The lawmakers, who included Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both New Hampshire Democrats, noted in a letter that Congress funded the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program nearly six months ago. The group told Guzman that SBA restrictions on communication with grant applicants have slowed the aid process unnecessarily.
“With each passing day, more independent businesses are forced to shutter permanently or file for bankruptcy,” they wrote. “… Further delays are unacceptable and would have irreversible consequences for these industries.”
The Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson is also waiting to hear whether it will receive a Shuttered Venue Operators grant, according to Director Lenny Matczynski.
The organization, which is home to the Apple Hill String Quartet and typically hosts several hundred students at its 100-acre campus each summer, canceled that programming last year due to the pandemic, he said. And with a large construction project underway on Apple Hill’s facilities, Matczynski said the nonprofit is scaling back its operations again this year — making the federal relief even more valuable.
“I think [it’s] going to help us recover some of the funds that we lost,” he said. “… It will help us survive this year and next.”
Apple Hill requested those funds earlier this month, according to Matczynski, who said the application process was complex but similar to other public aid programs.
“If there’s a grant that has a certain requirement, we have to be really specific in how we’re going to meet the requirement,” he said. “We did spend a lot of time on the grant, but I kind of enjoyed it.”
The organization had not heard from the SBA as of Wednesday, he said.
Freeman said communication from the agency has improved recently, as it starts processing the bulk of aid requests. For some arts organizations still reeling from the pandemic, however, he said that funding may not be enough to secure their recovery.
“In a lot of cases, it’s going to be too little too late.”