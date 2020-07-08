BRATTLEBORO — A new initiative launched by a local arts coalition would likely come in “handy” for Brattleboro residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Handy Stations — created by The Human Connection Project in collaboration with other area nonprofit organizations — are hand-sanitation posts to be designed by local artists and musicians.
The hope is to have stations in front of more than a dozen Brattleboro businesses to encourage safety protocols as restrictions loosen in Vermont. Proper hand-washing is one of the top suggestions by public health experts for reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“The question I had was, ‘How can artists be part of that re-entry to public life?’ ” said Erin Maile O’Keefe, director of The Human Connection Project and organizer of Handy Stations. “This project was designed to employ both musicians and visual artists.”
O’Keefe said the coalition is working to raise funds to support the project.
One prototype station — funded by the Arts Council of Windham County — has already been set up in front of The Void tobacco shop on Main Street, and was co-designed by Owner Alli Padaigas and area artist Maddie Pixley, O’Keefe said.
The unit’s colorful backsplash stands about 16 inches tall and displays a list of COVID-19 protocols.
Like the first model, local visual artists will create the backsplashes of the other Handy Stations with a public health theme, O’Keefe said. The units will also have a plaque at the bottom with the artist’s contact information to support their other work.
The hand sanitizer at each station, which will be motion-censored, is locally sourced from Saxtons River Distillery.
In addition to the visual element, the stations will have a button people can push to play a 20-second jingle, written and recorded by area musicians.
The lyrics — which last as long as the proper hand-washing time — will consist of public health reminders, such as wearing a face mask or maintaining a proper social distance.
“If you see the same messages all the time, a lot of the times those get blocked out, but with artists being in the center of it, they are so good at communicating in unique ways ... so that novelty will help re-enforce this new culture and make it more fun,” O’Keefe said.
The coalition hopes to have at least 15 stations in front of local businesses soon with the help of grant funding and area municipalities.
Brattleboro’s selectboard was scheduled to vote on whether to allot $6,000 for the project Tuesday night during its normal twice monthly meeting. However, the board ran out of time and moved discussion and voting on the expenditure to a future meeting.
Each unit costs about $1,200, but a majority of that is used to pay the “human power” of the project, O’Keefe said. Artists and musicians who help create a station will be compensated about $200 each.
Businesses interested in having a Handy Station outside of their shops will be given a base unit — about 30 inches tall and 18 inches wide, created by a local woodworker — that can then be designed however the artist sees fit.
The business will be responsible for replenishing the hand sanitizer, charging the batteries and taking the unit inside once the store closes, O’Keefe said.
And the idea of Handy Stations doesn’t stop with Brattleboro, she added. The hope is for other towns — within the region and beyond — to pick up the idea.
She said she’s already had conversations with other municipalities and is working to create an entire package for them to easily adopt the project.
“I am giving them the recipe book, basically,” she said, “and encouraging them to source locally — to take that grant money and funnel it back into their community.”