The dream of an arts renaissance in downtown Keene is alive and well.
Architects from a national rural-design agency painted a picture of an “arts corridor” weaving through the city’s center during a presentation and listening session Thursday at the Colonial Performing Arts Center’s Showroom.
The team from the Washington, D.C.-based Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design sketched a rough vision of thoughtfully designed streets and sidewalks, complete with splashes of color, greenery and spaces for festivals and vendors, that would guide Main Street foot traffic down side streets and alleys.
“One of the things that is obvious … is that Keene has a great Main Street corridor; it helps businesses on that corridor do well,” Omar Hakeem, one of the CIRD architects, said. “But one of the big questions was how do we get people to turn and use this really great east-west axis?”
Hakeem added: “How do we get people to make some of these turns and see that there are [more] things that are great to visit, shops that are great to shop in?”
With painted sidewalks and crosswalks, new street murals and beds of flowers or trees edging roadways, Hakeem said the idea is to create a sense of energy downtown that draws people from one place to the next.
About 20 community members, city leaders and members of the CIRD team gathered in the Showroom for the presentation on the project, which has been in the works since at least 2018. Another 25 people joined by Zoom.
Jessica Gelter, the executive director of the Keene nonprofit Arts Alive, said the arts corridor would help connect initiatives that are already turning downtown Keene into a cultural hotspot — including the newly constructed Showroom; the recent expansion of the Monadnock Food Co-op, which included an outdoor amphitheater; and the soon-to-be completed renovations of The Colonial Theatre.
“The arts and creative sector can help to celebrate and reflect key local assets and culture, can inject energy into a place and local economy and can serve as a catalyst to envision new possibilities for the future,” Gelter said.
Amid the pandemic, the long-envisioned plans for an expansive arts revitalization had seemingly stalled when the original organizer, the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., hit financial trouble. But Arts Alive has since taken the lead, breathing new life into the project.
Last year, Arts Alive was selected from a group of applicants to receive technical aid from CIRD.
CIRD — which was created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the nonprofit Housing Assistance Council — tapped Keene as one of just four places nationwide for its highest level of assistance. In November, the CIRD team toured downtown Keene and later held a virtual listening session to hear from local artists and community members about their vision for the project.
Thursday’s presentation by the architects processed those ideas into something more tangible — including mock-ups showing areas along Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street decked out in art and color — while continuing to gather feedback from the community.
Hakeem shared ideas such as painted crosswalks, which he said have been shown to increase pedestrian safety while adding a touch of color to cities, and a pavilion-type installation over part of the Commercial Street parking lot, which could be used for events and festivals.
Gilbo Avenue could be narrowed slightly to give more space for sidewalks, and parking areas throughout downtown Keene could be tweaked to make bicyclists and pedestrians feel safer, Hakeem said. Meanwhile, adding trees and plantings along streets and sidewalks could make large, open areas feel more “human scaled,” he said.
Gelter said the final product from the CIRD team, which is in the second year of the two-year process with the city, will be a design book. The book will help city boards and committees as well as private entities find ways to turn the proposed ideas into reality, she said.
After breaking into smaller groups to brainstorm, the attendees reconvened to share additional ideas and provide feedback. Several groups discussed the need for restrooms, while others suggested forming partnerships with local garden clubs to manage plantings or creating a sustainability center where residents could bring compost.
Some groups discussed how to address challenges of parking downtown while incorporating pedestrian safety, and most groups said sculptures and spaces for performing and culinary arts should be included in the corridor.
Many of those in attendance seemed excited by the concepts that the CIRD team had shared.
“I want to thank you for listening to us,” Dan Scully, who lives in Dublin and ran an architecture business in Keene for 20 years, said. Like many others in attendance, Scully said the ideas are not huge and revolutionary but reasonable and simple enough to be implemented incrementally.
“In the dark winters of New Hampshire,” he added, “the color will be appreciated.”