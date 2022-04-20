Local coffee drinkers may soon have another local spot to satisfy their caffeine craving in the Elm City.
Aroma Joe's, a South Portland, Maine-based chain, is looking to open up a drive-thru only location in Keene. The Planning Board is scheduled to hear a proposal Monday to construct an 800-square-foot building and install a second curb on the property at 0 West St, according to documents included in the agenda packet for Monday's meeting.
The property, owned by Judy Williams, is now a vacant lot in between Pearl Street and Richardson Court. The location was previously occupied by a duplex which was demolished in February 2019, according to documents submitted with the proposal.
The current proposal, which is being put forward by Keene-based Brickstone Land Use Consultants, LLC, on behalf of Williams, is to construct a single-story building to accommodate walk-up and drive-thru services with no indoor or outdoor seating. The proposal also requests a split driveway intersecting with West St., with the west driveway being an entrance and the east being exit only.
Aroma Joe's was founded in Rochester in 2000 and now has more than 80 locations throughout Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut as well as several in Pennsylvania and Florida, according to the company's website. The shop has menu options including breakfast sandwiches, muffins and hand-crafted coffee.
Jim Phippard of Brickstone Land Use Consultants LLC, said Wednesday that construction on the project could begin as early as the summer, pending planning board approval and the issuance of a building permit from the Keene Community Development Department.
The Planning Board Meeting is scheduled to start Monday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.