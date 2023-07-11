The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed all of its Upper Connecticut River Basin recreation sites in New Hampshire and Vermont, including Otter Brook Lake in Keene and Surry Mountain Lake in Surry (photographed here), because of flooding, a spokesman for the agency said Tuesday.
Jamie Browder / Sentinel Staff
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, water retained by Surry Mountain was at 50 percent of capacity, while Otter Brook was at 43 percent, according to the corps’ reservoir regulation website.
Nobody has been injured at any of these sites, said Bryan Purtell, public information officer for the corps’ New England District Office in Concord, Mass. Some of the closures have stretched for days as heavy rain has been prevalent throughout the region.
Water has inundated land and buildings at some of these areas, but it’s too soon to arrive at a damage total or an estimated time for reopening, Purtell said.
“Most of our recreation sites are designed to be a backup flood area,” he said. “We expect that when the water recedes, we’ll get in there and clean up those areas.”
He also said none of the agency’s flood control dams in the region are expected to exceed their storage capacity.
Flooding in late June triggered beach closures at both Otter Brook and Surry Mountain Lake. In a July 5 Facebook post, the corps said both parks were closed due to flooding, with their dams holding back water to protect communities downstream.
Also closed were Townshend Lake, Ball Mountain Lake, North Springfield Lake, North Hartland Lake and Union Village Dam, all in Vermont.
“Visitors who previously made camping or shelter reservations at any of these closed locations will have their deposits refunded,” the agency said in a public statement.
“At this time, we do not have any information regarding the duration of the flooding event. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and stand by to support any potential requests for assistance from local emergency management authorities.”
