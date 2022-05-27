We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Armando Barron, left, listens to Cheshire County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard during his sentencing hearing Friday afternoon. Leonard sentenced the Jaffrey resident to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 45 years, for the assault and murder of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault.
Armando Barron, left, listens to Cheshire County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard during his sentencing hearing Friday afternoon. Leonard sentenced the Jaffrey resident to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 45 years, for the assault and murder of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault.
Armando Barron has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering Keene resident Jonathan Amerault in September 2020.
During Barron’s sentencing hearing in Cheshire County Superior Court on Friday — a day after a jury found the Jaffrey resident guilty of first-degree murder and a slew of other crimes — Judge Elizabeth Leonard said she had absolutely no hesitation in imposing the sentence.
“Your actions were brutal, were absolutely horrific; they were selfish and they were completely senseless,” Leonard said. “The abject cruelty, the pain and suffering and all that you inflicted on Jonathan that night is unfathomable.”
Barron, 33, flew into a rage on the night of Sept. 19, 2020, upon learning his wife, Britany Barron, was flirting with Amerault, the prosecution said during the murder trial. Britany said in testimony that Armando Barron assaulted her, forced her to a state park in Rindge, then used her phone to lure Amerault there.
When Amerault arrived, Britany Barron said her husband put a gun in her hand, and ordered her to shoot but she refused. Armando then told her to step on Amerault’s neck and cut his wrists, which she said she did. Then she said Armando forced Amerault into the back of his own vehicle and shot him three times.
In addition to life in prison, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder, Leonard sentenced him to an additional 45 years on charges of kidnapping, two counts of criminal solicitation of murder, criminal solicitation of first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He has yet to be sentenced on three counts of domestic violence, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless conduct in which Britany Barron was the victim.
Ashley Saari of the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript and Paul Cuno-Booth for the Granite State News Collaborative contributed to this report.