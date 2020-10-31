N.H. Rep. John Mann, D-Alstead, and Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera are among New Hampshire veterans supporting U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster for re-election.
Mann served in the Navy, whereas Rivera served in the Coast Guard and Army Reserve.
Also on the list is Dan Millbauer, a Peterborough resident who served in the Army National Guard.
“I’m supporting Annie Kuster for Congress because she understands veterans and our needs and she fights for the veterans of the Granite State every day,” Millbauer said in a prepared statement. “She’s worked with members of both parties to expand veteran access to health care and improve the quality of care available, and I’m proud to be voting for her in this election.”
The other local veterans are: Christopher Wallenstein, Bennington, Navy; Cynthia Chase, Keene, Navy; Stillman Rogers, Richmond, Army; Philip Cate Huckins, Keene, Air Force; Roger Lessard, Greenfield, Army National Guard; Dorothea Ottaviano, Peterborough, Air Force; Rebecca Clough, Keene, Air Force; David Swenson, Keene, Army; Patricia Martin, Rindge, Air Force; and Scott Chase, Keene, Navy.
Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat, is running for re-election in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District against challenges from Steven Negron, a Nashua Republican, and Andrew Olding, a Nashua Libertarian.