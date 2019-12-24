Area synagogues are preparing for annual Hanukkah celebrations this week, with traditional dinners planned for Friday.
Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish event also known as the Festival of Lights, involves Jews around the world lighting one candle on a nine-branched menorah each day.
The tradition stems from the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. To mark their victory, Jews wanted to reclaim the temple and light its menorah, but only found enough olive oil for one day, according to chabad.org. The one-day supply lasted eight, and is considered a miracle in Jewish faith.
This year, the celebration started Dec. 22 and runs to Dec. 30.
Keene’s Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue, at 84 Hastings Ave., will be hosting its annual Latke Blowout on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Daniella Yitzchak, office manager of the synagogue, said a core group of volunteers fry latkes for hours in preparation.
“The whole building very clearly smells like latkes,” she said. “Everyone comes in expecting the smell.”
In addition to the all-you-can-eat potato pancakes, Yitzchak said attendees bring a menorah from home to light and display in the windows of the synagogue’s sanctuary.
The event will also include singing holiday songs and dancing.
“It brings the community together and gives people an opportunity to do the traditions that they might not feel comfortable doing on their own or maybe they’re transplants and are used to doing it in a large group,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to be happy together.”
Across the state line, the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community Congregation Shir Herahim, at 151 Greenleaf St., will host a similar dinner Friday at 6 p.m.
But Vice President Susan Auslander said the congregation is also in its second year of the Shine a Light for Social Justice event, which began Sunday.
The lighting of the candles is hosted by a different local business each night of Hanukkah, with a focus on different social justice issues throughout the eight nights.
“The idea of reaching out to the local community, shining a light and getting people to be involved and think about social justice issues is a good thing,” Auslander said.
The social justice issues this week, which Auslander said slightly changed from last year, are: religious freedom, climate crisis, mental health, LGBTQ+ rights, equality for women, homelessness, racial justice and immigrant justice.
Before the event, congregation members reach out to local businesses to see who would like to participate. Sam’s Army and Navy, Centre Congregational Church, Brattleboro Food Co-Op, Latchis Theatre, Elliot Street Fish ‘N’ Chips, Brooks House Atrium, Gallery in the Woods and Everyone’s Books are hosts this week.
And not only does the event help spread awareness on the social justice issues, Auslander said it also sheds light on the synagogue.
“... People don’t really know we exist, so it’s a way of letting people know there is a Jewish community and active members,” she said.
For more information on Keene’s Congregation Ahavas Achim or its Hanukkah events, visit keenesynagogue.org. To learn more about Brattleboro Area Jewish Community Congregation Shir Herahim, visit bajcvermont.org.