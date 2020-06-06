Local school districts are set to receive a total of more than $2.5 million in federal funding to help defray costs related to COVID-19 and remote learning, part of the $33.9 million in federal money that the N.H. Department of Education has allocated statewide.
Districts can use the funding, which is provided through the CARES Act, for coronavirus-related expenses dating back to March 13, the date President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency. Gov. Chris Sununu initially ordered public schools statewide to close March 16 and transition to remote learning due to concern over COVID-19. He later extended that order through the end of this school year.
The N.H. Department of Education applied for and received $37,641,371 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which was created under the CARES Act, according to a news release from the department Thursday. By law, 90 percent of that money must go to school districts and public charter schools in an amount proportional to what they received for this school year in Title I Part A funding, federal money that provides students with supplemental educational support.
The Keene School District received the largest allocation of any local school district with $518,592.59, according to the state department of education.
The figures for other local school districts are:
Monadnock Regional School District: $423,834.10
Fall Mountain Regional School District: $362,737.79
ConVal Regional School District: $332,039.12
Winchester School District: $312,334.86
Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District: $274,975.91
Hinsdale School District: $188,678.75
Marlborough School District: $59,229.75
Chesterfield School District: $26,222.54
Nelson School District: $20,554.23
Stoddard School District: $17,277.01
Westmoreland School District: $13,274.63
Marlow School District: $9,769.18
Harrisville School District: $7,401.14
The Surry and Sullivan school districts did not receive any Title I Part A funding for the 2019-20 school year, and therefore did not receive any money from the ESSER Fund. The Surry Village Charter School did receive $10,216.96.
In order to use the funds, districts and charter schools must detail what they have done to respond to COVID-19 and to transition to remote instruction. According to the news release from the education department, the money is meant to help schools prevent, prepare for and respond to the impacts of COVID-19.“New Hampshire schools have earned nationwide praise for their transition to remote instruction this spring,” N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in the release. “But that shift came with significant disruption. The ESSER Fund will help New Hampshire schools meet the needs of each student as we plan for a safe and effective learning environment in the fall.”