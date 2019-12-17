Five area schools are part of the 101 in the state receiving grants for robotics education, according to the N.H. Department of Education.
The department announced grants last week totaling $522,000 for new or existing robotics teams at public schools at the elementary, middle and high school level.
ConVal Regional High School was awarded $5,500 and Temple Elementary, also in the ConVal district, received $1,524; Conant High School and Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School are splitting $3,343, and Marlborough Elementary School received $4,265.
As part of the department’s Robotics Education Fund, the program aims to motivate public school students to pursue educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math, while building critical life and work-related skills.
The grant helps purchase robotics kits, stipends for coaches and competition expenses, such as transportation.
And there is still more funding available, according to the N.H. Department of Education’s STEM consultant, Melissa White.
There is $750,000 allotted for this school year and another $750,000 for next year, she said, so eligible schools are encouraged to apply.
To be eligible for the grant, the school must develop a two-year itemized budget, have at least one sponsor and participate in at least one competitive event each year.
For more information, contact Melissa White at melissa.white@doe.nh.gov or 271-3855.