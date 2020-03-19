ConVal School District: ConVal used their school bus company to deliver breakfast and lunches directly to about 500 students’ homes on Wednesday morning. The School Board voted to provide free lunches to all families requesting it on Tuesday night, Business Administrator Lori Schmidt said. The district has launched an online survey for students requesting access to food service lunches over the next three weeks. There is one breakfast and lunch option per day. End 68 Hours of Hunger packed three weekends-worth of bags of food, coordinator Carol Cleary said, and they would be sent to the 160 participating students in the District within the week. Cleary said the organization would probably expand services to additional students depending on how the situation progressed. “You want to make sure you can get to everybody you can,” she said. “My job is to feed these kids.”
Jaffrey-Rindge School District is providing a free daily breakfast and lunch bag from Cafe Services starting on Thursday. All families of students enrolled in a school of high school grade level or under can pick up meals at the Jaffrey Rindge Middle School at the pickup and drop-off entrance from 9 to 10 a.m. Families are instructed to proceed to the tent that will be set-up just outside the gate. At Rindge Memorial School, families of students attending school in the Jaffrey Rindge district only can pick up meals at from 9 to 10 a.m. daily. Parents arriving at RMS should exit their vehicles and proceed to the outside cafeteria entrance and enter the building. Beginning Monday, March 23, the pick-ups will only occur on Mondays and Wednesdays at both locations. This is to allow for parents and students not to have to drive to school each morning. On Mondays, students will receive breakfast and lunch for two days, and on Wednesday, students will receive breakfast and lunch for three days.
Mascenic School District: Mascenic is offering students boxed lunches and breakfasts for the following day starting on Thursday and continuing daily through April 3. Meals are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mascenic Regional High School. Parents are directed to follow the cones and signs around behind the school to the cafeteria doors. Superintendent Chris Martin said on Monday that the District was considering using its van to get food to students in need if necessary. For any Food Service questions, email Director of Food Services Julie Zajchowski at jzajchowski@freshpickscafe.com.
Mason School District: Mason Elementary school: Mason Elementary School is providing free meals to its students qualifying for free and reduced meals starting Monday, March 23. Families of the school’s students wishing to purchase meals for their child can also place an order, and the school will charge their lunch account. Families are instructed to complete the order form found on the Mason School District website, and return the order form to Heidi at hdelorme@sau89.0rg by 10 a.m. on Friday. In a message on the School District website, Superintendent Karen Kivela and Chef Deb wrote that the first three days of meals will be available for pick up at the school on Monday, March 23rd between 9 - 1. Families seeking alternate arrangements can email kkivela@sau89.org. The next two days of meals will be available on Wednesday, March 25 along with the next set of Blizzard Bags, and an order form for the week of March 30 will be sent out soon.
Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative School District: The school district will continue to make breakfast and lunch meals available to all students at current meal pricing throughout the school closures. Although signups are not required, the District has created a survey for families of students interested in participating, and a sign-up for families to indicate how many meals they would like for the week in order to plan adequately. Meals will be available for curbside pickup behind the building at the Food Service entrance at WLC Middle/High School between 11 a.m. and 12:30 pm Monday through Friday. Each child receiving a meal must be present at the pickup site. Meals will be charged to student accounts. A weekly menu will be poste d in the Food Services section of t he district’s web page at sau63.org.’